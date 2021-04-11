The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams took home wins in three events in the Tom Botts Invitational in Columbia, Missouri Friday and Saturday.
In the men’s long jump, senior Christian Champen made his KU long jump debut, jumping 7.09m (23-03.35 ft.) to win the event.
The Jayhawks took second and third as well, with freshman Tyler Pride jumping at 7.08m (23-02.75 ft.) and junior Jelani Pierre at 7.03m (23-0.75 ft.).
Bailee Swift added to the Jayhawks victories for the day with a top throw in the women’s javelin of 43.59 (143-0 ft.).
In the women’s 1,500 meters, sophomore Avryl Johnson finished at 4:22.46 as the No. 6 performer in KU outdoor history.
In the men’s 1,500 meters, the freshman duo of Chandler Gibbens and AJ Green III led the Jayhawks. Gibbens finished with a fourth place finish at 3:48.57 and Green came in at 3:51.57.
On the second day of the invite, Zach Bradford set the indoor pole vault school record clearing 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.).
Sophomore Rylee Anderson won the women’s high jump by clearing 1.76m (5-9.25 ft.), while junior Toni Englund placed right behind her in second with a jump of 1.70m (5-7 ft.).
Sophomore Khristen Bryant and freshman Taylor Starkey took the top two spots in the women’s pole vault. Bryant won with a jump of 3.91m (12-10 ft.) and Starkey placed second by also clearing 3.91m (12-10 ft.).
The Jayhawks will return to Waco, Texas next to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitation on April 16-17.