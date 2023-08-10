Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Gage Keys transferred to Kansas after spending three seasons at Minnesota. One of the major factors in his decision to come to Kansas was his relationship with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos, who spent the 2019 season at Minnesota and recruited Keys.
“Me and him (Panagos) have had a strong relationship since my high school recruitment,” Keys said. “We kind of went back to that, how much we trust each other. He just laid down the foundation for how we play defense here and the guys we got in the room and what kind of team it was, and all of that brought it to my attention that it was something I needed to explore.”
When Keys heard from Panagos in the portal, he was excited about the opportunity to reunite with his former and now current coach.
“I was excited because as you know he was my main recruiter for me going to Minnesota,” Keys said. “So it was good to be able to have the chance to play for him again.”
His relationship has helped Panagos make the adjustment period easier for Keys.
“It helps a lot; I know his family, and I know how to coach him,” Panagos said on how his prior relationship with Keys can benefit him. “The biggest thing people don’t understand about the portal is even though they played in the program it’s a whole different scheme, whole different terminology. So I’m able to help him through that process.”
“At first it’s kinda like you could be nervous a little bit because it’s a new environment, you don’t know how things are gonna play out,” Keys added about the acclimation process. “But everyone here accepted me with a lot of love, and the coaches really accepted me with a lot of love and it was a good, easy acclimation process.”
Keys joins a defensive line group full of newcomers, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker, who also transferred with Keys from Minnesota. The newcomers along with talented returners have given the group a lot of competition.
“It’s a high level of competition,” Keys said. “We’ve got some really talented guys in the room. And personally, I’m very excited for you to see all of us play just because we’ve all been grinding this whole summer to kind of show the country that we’ve got a really good d-line and a lot of people might be sleeping on it, but there’s a lot of talent in this room.”
A lot of the talk of the talent of the defensive line comes from their increased athleticism. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland talked about it earlier in camp, and Panagos agreed.
“It’s really important,” Panagos said about being more athletic. “I think the ability to bend and ability to go lateral and forward is really important. A lot of times in football you’d get in a bad football position because the guy blocking was a good player and the ability to bend and get off that block is something I see really improving this year.”
Keys thinks of himself as an athletic player and thinks athleticism is a key to helping him get better.
“I say my athleticism shows itself in a lot of ways,” Keys said. “I’m very strong, fast and explosive, twitchy. So a lot of that helps with taking on blocks but also in pass rush. So those are things I kind of tried to put in my tool belt to help me get better and work on my game.”
The 6-foot-5-inch defensive lineman is listed at 290 pounds, an increase from the 260 pounds he was listed at when he entered the portal. However, Keys has been able to increase his athleticism, a credit to strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve.
“I’m running 20 miles per hour, you know, staying fast,” Keys said. “I can jump really high, pretty strong too. So all that’s been able to actually elevate. I’m faster than I was when I entered the portal, I think I’m more explosive too. So Sleeve (Gildersleeve) and his staff has done an outstanding job.”