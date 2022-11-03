After Kansas men’s basketball’s championship run last year now in the rearview, the Jayhawks now have some fresh faces on the roster for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Having to replace players such as guard Ochai Agbaji, guard Christian Braun and forward David McCormack isn’t easy, but Kansas may have found one player that can help its attempt to complete the back-to-back championship run.
That player is none other than redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar joins the Jayhawk squad through the transfer portal from Big 12 Conference rival Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard averaged over 10 points per game in each of his last two seasons with the Red Raiders.
Kansas proved to be excellent from outside the arc last season as the team put up a 36% shooting clip from the three-point line on its way to winning its first championship trophy since 2008. McCullar will help space the floor for the Jayhawks after finishing last season with a 31% three-point percentage, just below the Jayhawks’ team average.
The San Antonio, Texas native is already getting national media attention as McCullar has been named as a member of the Jerry West Preseason Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List. He also received honorable mentions for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, with redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson receiving a unanimous selection to the team.
With a starting backcourt of guards like freshman Gradey Dick and redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. that excel at driving and getting to the rim for inside scores, McCullar makes for a great option to dish out to when the defense collapses on the attack. He will be a huge addition to this Jayhawk squad with his perimeter shooting and his ability to contribute in multiple ways on the floor.
McCullar didn’t just average over 10 points per game, but he also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and was a menace on defense, stripping the ball away 1.4 times per game. McCullar led the way to a 27-10 record for the Red Raiders last season while sporting a 12-6 record against Big 12 opponents, good for third in the conference standings.
Kansas is filled with a young but talented core of players this season, losing Braun and Agbaji to the NBA Draft after winning the National Championship. McCullar’s now-veteran presence on a team filled with 12 underclassmen and five true freshmen will help develop and guide the team as the Jayhawks aim to finish near the top of the Big 12 standings once again.
“I just tell them the game of basketball,” McCullar said during Big 12 media day. “I’ve been around it for a little longer than they have, played in the Big 12, so just kind of telling them what’s coming and what to expect every day, and they listen well.”
While his stats with Texas Tech already show why he is a valuable addition to this season’s Kansas Jayhawks, his leadership and veteran presence cannot be overlooked. McCullar looks to lead a young Jayhawk squad as Kansas opens up its season with an exhibition against Pittsburgh State Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., with the regular season officially starting with Omaha in Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.