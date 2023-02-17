Kansas baseball kicked off the 2023 season with a win on Friday, taking down the Valparaiso Beacons 5-1. Pulling in 18 transfers in the offseason, the transfer class headlined the Opening Day win with strong pitching and early offense.
Graduate righthander Collin Baumgartner took the mound for the Jayhawks, earning the Opening Day win. Baumgartner put on a solid performance in his Jayhawk debut, pitching five innings and recording six strikeouts while only allowing one earned run on 86 pitches. Baumgartner, a transfer from SIU-Edwardsville, posted a 5.43 ERA in 38 career starts for the Cougars. The help of fellow transfers kept Baumgartner in line for the win.
Leading off for the Jayhawks, Wabash Valley College transfer and redshirt sophomore outfielder Mike Koszewski recorded the first hit of the season for a single up the middle off Valparaiso righthanded junior Griffin McCluskey. Finding success multiple times at the plate, Koszewski already seems comfortable in the crimson and blue. The former Warrior reached base in four of his five plate appearances, going 2-for-3 while recording two walks on the day.
Sending a double down the leftfield line, California transfer and senior catcher Cole Elvis drove home Koszewski for the early lead later in the inning.
A three-run third inning showed more success from the transfer class. Cowley County Community College transfer and junior infielder Janson Reeder added to the lead, driving home two with a double down the rightfield line in the third. Louisiana State transfer and junior infielder Collier Cranford’s RBI single later in the inning put the score at 4-0 Kansas.
Valparaiso junior first baseman Brady Renfro put the Beacons on the board with a solo shot to right in the top of the fourth, but bats went quiet on both sides for the coming innings. Cranford’s sac fly and second RBI of the day ended the scoring drought in the bottom of the seventh, 5-1.
The insurance run just cushioned Tennessee transfer and sophomore lefthander Gavin Brasosky’s relief performance, with the former Volunteer pitching four scoreless innings with just one hit and six punch outs to go on to secure the win for the Jayhawks.
Friday’s win serves as the first for the program under head coach Dan Fitzgerald. Filling the shoes of all-time winningest coach Ritch Price, the Fitzgerald-era is off to a good start.
Kansas looks to open 2023 with a series win in game two of the series against the Beacons on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. as Minnesota transfer and junior righty Sam Ireland takes the mound for the Jayhawks. Streaming is available through a FloBaseball subscription, with audio through Jayhawk Sports Network.