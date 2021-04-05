Kansas Athletics has a new man in charge: former Northwestern Deputy Director of Athletics and Assistant Vice President of Development Travis Goff.
“Our search for an athletics director during the past several weeks resulted in conversations with a number of outstanding candidates, which speaks well of KU’s reputation on the national stage,” KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. “Travis stood out due to his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity, and his demonstrated ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors.”
Girod also said that he is impressed with Goff’s vision for the University.
“He is well-positioned to help us build on our recent successes in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement,” Girod said. “The fact that he is a Jayhawk himself is an added bonus and will undoubtedly serve him well as he moves Kansas Athletics forward.
“This is an exciting day for the University of Kansas,” Girod continued. “We are delighted to have someone of Travis’ caliber joining our university, and I am confident that Kansas Athletics is in good hands under his leadership.”
This hiring comes 26 days after Jeff Long parted ways with KU following allegations against former head football coach Les Miles. Goff will become the sixth AD at Kansas since 2001.
Kansas Athletics also released Goff's contract Monday evening. The agreement will give Goff an annual salary of $700,000, plus benefits, for five years (through June 30, 2026).
The contract also states that KU may pay Goff an annual bonus, but that bonus may not exceed 20% of the base salary. Another interesting part of the contract — in light of the Les Miles allegations — includes a statement that says Goff has not been accused of any sexual misconduct in the last 15 years.
Goff, 41, is a former graduate of the University of Kansas journalism school in 2002 and is a native of Dodge City. He completed his masters degree at Tulane University in business administration in 2007, before finding his way back to KU for his first job in athletics.
In 2006, Goff was hired at Tulane University as Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and served in that position until he was hired at Northwestern University in 2012.
Goff saw success at both Tulane and Northwestern, especially in fundraising, according to Northwestern Athletics. In his last year at Tulane, Goff raised a “record shattering” $30 million and also raised nearly $440 million during his time at Northwestern.
The Kansas native was also selected as an Adidas “Next Up” honoree in 2018, which recognizes people in the industry “who are ready to take the next step as athletic directors.”
Goff has a wife, Nancy, a son, Graham and two daughters, Ellie and Carly.
As Chancellor Girod said in his statement after Jeff Long was fired, Goff will be leading the search for a new head football coach at KU. Goff may also have to deal with potential NCAA punishment to the basketball program, but is graced with having men’s basketball head coach Bill Self locked up for a “lifetime” contract.
Goff will start his position immediately and will be introduced to the KU community inside the Lied Center on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m.