Kansas men’s basketball got back on track Tuesday with an impressive defensive performance in a 74-51 win over Kansas State at home.
The Jayhawks got their spark after some great defensive plays from sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna.
“I actually thought, without watching the tape, I think Tristan would probably grade out about as high as anybody,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said after the game.
Despite only finishing with four points on 2-5 shooting, Enaruna made some key defensive plays throughout the contest, finishing with a steal and a block.
“I can’t think of anything negative that he did,” Self said. “[He] missed a couple shots, his threes were right on target and they weren’t early in the clock. They were off of rhythm and certainly after we had given somebody else, maybe an inside touch first, so he made a great penetrating pitch to Marcus [Garrett] and he just missed it.
Self says he thought that Enaruna played well, and "looked pretty athletic as well."
Enaruna played a season-high 20 minutes in the win, as his high-energy was noticed by his teammates.
“I think his energy was great tonight,” Sophomore guard Christian Braun said in the postgame conference. “I think that’s something we talk about a lot, is Tristan’s energy and his energy was great. He got a blocked shot at the end of the shot clock which sparked him early. He was great.”
Braun, who finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-11 shooting (4-9 3PT), noted Enaruna’s progress in practice.
“Tristan, he really cares,” Braun said. “You’re starting to see it more and more as of late and you saw it tonight. It just translated into the game."
In addition to Braun and Enaruna, Kansas also saw junior forward David McCormack step up, matching Braun’s point total with 18, while adding a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Jayhawks were also successful in slowing Kansas State’s star freshman guard Nijel Pack, who finished the game with 10 points on 4-10 shooting (2-5 3PT).
“We tried to be there on the catch,” Self said. “[Christian Braun] missed him one time [in] the first half, it cost us three.
“We missed him twice in the second half, he missed one and made one. He’s a really good shooter, but I thought we did a good job on him and [Mike] McGuirl both, for the most part," Self said.
McGuirl finished the game with 10 points as well, going 3-10 from the field (1-6 3PT).
Kansas will travel to Morgantown later this week for a road matchup with No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.