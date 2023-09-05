Junior setter Camryn Turner won Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week for her contributions in Kansas’ matches against No. 25 Purdue and No. 19 Marquette. In two games of the Kansas Invitational, Turner, a Topeka native, had 98 assists, 57 of which came in the Jayhawks’ five-set loss to the Boilermakers.
Turner currently ranks second in the Big 12 in assists per set (11.20), trailing only Cincinnati’s junior setter Katelyn Lefler (11.81) with 21 fewer sets played. Turner also ranks sixth in digs per set in the conference (3.53) after racking up 26 digs in two games last week. This number leads the Jayhawks, as she also leads the team in digs, assists, and service aces. Last week offensively, Turner recorded five kills in each match along with two crucial service aces and a block assist in the match against Marquette.
Kansas will take its Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week to Wichita this weekend to play in the Shocker Volleyball Classic. Its next game is against host team Wichita State on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., which will be televised on ESPN+. The Jayhawks will also match up against their past and future Big 12 opponent Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. to finish the tournament.