The Jayhawks found themselves in a massive 24-point hole during their 55-53 overtime loss in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as turnovers plagued them. All three Kansas turnovers came in the first half, and all three were essential in putting the Jayhawks in position to get a chance at the largest comeback in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s history.
The first turnover happened on special teams. Redshirt sophomore running back Sevion Morrison could not position himself correctly as he fumbled off the catch of the short kickoff. Arkansas would take over at the Kansas 17-yard line and score a touchdown one play later.
The Jayhawks had just gone down 10-7 before the error from Morrison after giving up a 59-yard touchdown that saw redshirt sophomore cornerback Mello Dotson slip.
Therefore the Jayhawks went from having a 7-3 lead to being down 17-7 in just eight seconds.
Kansas was moving the ball quickly down the field as they sought a response, but freshman defensive back Quincey McAdoo baited junior quarterback Jalon Daniels into throwing an interception right to him.
The Jayhawks' poor execution cost them as they fell further out of the game. The last turnover appeared to be a miscommunication between Daniels and junior wide receiver Luke Grimm. Daniels tallied his second interception on the play, and Arkansas looked as if they would run away with the game.
“I feel like there’s a lot of stuff that I wanted to take back from the first half… I put our team in a bad situation,” Daniels said.
“After he bobbled that snap, I think he just tried to press a little bit,” said head coach Lance Leipold.
The turnover battle was not all that terrible for the Jayhawks, as they looked as if they could go down by 25 before halftime when Arkansas got inside their 10-yard line just before the half.
However, freshman safety O.J. Burroughs made a huge play to grab an interception before the half. The interception gave Kansas a glimmer of hope going into the locker room, still down 31-13.
All in all, the Jayhawks were able to turn the game around and recover from their turnovers, but those sorts of comebacks can’t be relied on to be made consistently. One of Leipold’s biggest points of emphasis before the season was eliminating “bad football.” The turnovers that impeded the Jayhawks’ production were examples of the "bad football" he wants to eliminate.
Leipold was quick to recognize that there is still a long way to go there and wants to continue to work at it.
“I think we’re trending in a good direction, but we can also see in a lot of areas, we’ve got to get better,” said Leipold. “I’ll never be satisfied.”
Kansas ends their season with a record 6-7 and starts spring practice on Feb. 28.