As Kansas men's basketball fell to West Virginia 91-79 on the road Saturday, it was the turnovers that ultimately proved costly down the stretch. With 18 total turnovers for the Jayhawks, West Virginia was able to take advantage scoring off of turnovers and making shots from deep.
The Jayhawks failed to execute early in the first half, missing several easy layups and making bad passes that led to West Virginia points. Junior forward David McCormack also struggled to defend WVU junior forward Derek Culver in the first half, as he scored 12 points and put up six rebounds to help the Mountaineers to a 44-34 halftime lead.
Even through Kansas hit shots from the outside, the costly mistakes led to a 10 point Jayhawks deficit. However, if the Jayhawks didn’t hit some big three-pointers late in the first half, the outcome could have been much worse.
The Mountaineers were feeling it from three and shot 11-for-21 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Miles McBride shot 4-of-5 from three and senior guard Taz Sherman shot 4-of-7. Kansas also gave up 91 points, the most the team has given up since the first game of the season against No. 1 Gonzaga.
Despite the hot shooting, the Jayhawks still could have taken the lead on numerous occasions, but miscues made it tough for them to climb back into the game.
“We had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the second half with missed free throws or whatever it was,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference. “The game was not lost in the first four minutes, but the game put us in a situation where we had to extend so much energy and our bench was probably not given as much."
Some of the turnovers that KU had were caused by the defensive pressure from the Mountaineers. McBride understood that for West Virginia to come away with the win the second time around, it was defense that needed to bounce back.
“We wanted to be the ones attacking, not them coming at us,” McBride said. “I thought the refs let us play a little bit and both teams were aggressive but anything they are giving to us we have to give it back to them all the way honestly."
Kansas will be back in action against Oklahoma State in Allen Fieldhouse Monday. Tipoff for Monday’s game is set for 8 p.m.