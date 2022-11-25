Kansas basketball fell to the Tennessee Volunteers Friday night by a final score of 64-50. This loss was the first of the season, and as a result, makes Kansas the runner-up in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Kansas shot the ball poorly all night long, starting the game by going 8-28 from the floor in the first half, and 3-11 from beyond the arc.
The Jayhawks would follow that effort by going 9-25 from the floor in the second half, good for 36 percent from the floor, and 20 percent from three.
Kansas also totaled 16 total turnovers in the game as guard Dajuan Harris had a team-high four turnovers. The Volunteers totaled 18 of their 64 points off of Jayhawk turnovers.
Kansas head coach Bill Self mentioned that he felt his team was worn down, and the score is a result of playing three games in three days.
“Bodies were worn down, it’s nice to be physically conditioned, and I think we are but also strength plays into that some, and I think guys got tired,” Self mentioned.
Kansas totaled just 17 made shots and recorded 50 total points, good for the lowest total in both categories all year. Self pointed to the fact that the team may have been trying too hard to be perfect.
“KJ, I mean bless his heart, he had four layups and couldn’t make them. It’s just trying too hard,” Self said when asked about the team’s effort.
Self also mentioned that Tennessee was a poor matchup for his Jayhawks and the squad never quite nailed down the technical aspect of the game on Friday night.
“Whenever you can’t match up very well, it needs to become a technical game offensively, and we never got to that point. We just don't execute well enough to play a technical game yet. But we will, it’s just going to take time,” Self said.
Self and the Jayhawks will be back on the floor in their next game on November 28th as they take on the Texas Southern Tigers, at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.