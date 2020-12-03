Turnovers were Kansas women’s basketball’s kryptonite against Ole Miss, as the Jayhawks turned the ball over 25 times against the Rebels. The poor ball security led to Kansas’ 70-53 loss to Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Thursday night.
This game was Kansas’ biggest test on how the Jayhawks would perform on the road this season. The matchup proved Kansas has potential for success this season, but still has a long way to go.
In Kansas’ first two games against Northern Colorado and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Jayhawks were able to knock down shots and get to the basket, winning its first two games by 16 and 42 point margins, respectively. Turnovers were also under control, with Kansas committing 26 turnovers across both games.
Many of the struggles with ball security against the Rebels had to do with the length Ole Miss possesses. Kansas is not used to that kind of length so far this season, and it didn’t help that the Rebels scored 26 points off Kansas turnovers.
Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider said the team will have to work on its ball security skills heading into future games.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball especially as we head into league play,” Schneider said after the game. “There are about four teams in our league that play that style and we need to make sure we clean up that. For them to get 26 points off our 25 turnovers is not great, and we need to get better with that.”
Despite the amount of turnovers for Kansas, the Jayhawks were still within striking distance up until the Rebels ran away with it midway through the fourth quarter.
First, the Jayhawks cut the deficit down to one point late in the first half, but then Ole Miss bounced back with a 7-0 run to close the half out. Kansas also cut the Rebel’s lead to just five points in the fourth quarter before Ole Miss came back with another strong run.
Nonetheless, if the Jayhawks can fix the turnovers that plagued them Thursday, they have the pieces and talent to compete in the Big 12 this season.
Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse to play Oral Roberts Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.