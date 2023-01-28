Two of the most synonymous names associated with coaching college basketball are Bill Self of Kansas and John Calipari of Kentucky. The pair are set to square off once again with the Self-led Jayhawks and Calipari-led Wildcats tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
This meeting between the two is their twelfth meeting all-time in their storied coaching careers. Calipari is on top of the head-to-head record of 6-5.
While Saturday's matchup looks to be an exciting one, it is nowhere near the biggest game the coaches have faced off for.
In 2008, they found themselves coaching against each other on college basketball’s biggest stage. Calipari’s Memphis squad featured future No. 1 overall pick Derrick Rose, who could not close out the game, as Kansas came back to win in overtime.
During the 2011-2012 season, Calipari’s Kentucky team was able to best Self’s Jayhawks twice. Once in the Champions Classic in November, and once again the pair met in the national championship. Thomas Robinson and company could not overcome an Anthony Davis-led Wildcat team.
While both coaches have some classic games in the rivalry, they both bring different things to the table.
For Self, it's his consistency that puts him in the talks with the best coaches in the game. Since he has taken over at Kansas, the Jayhawks have never been lower than a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Self's consistency with the program has helped propel the Jayhawks to the top of the all-time winningest programs list with 2,373 games won.
While Calipari has had some great seasons, the biggest attraction to the Kentucky program for prospects is his ability to get them to the NBA.
He has produced four No.1 overall picks (three at Kentucky, Rose at Memphis), and had 27 players on an NBA opening day roster come through Kentucky.
Kansas is a meaningful place to both Calipari and Self. Calipari was an assistant coach under Larry Brown in Lawrence from 1982-1985.
At this matchup Calipari seeks to make Self do something that he has never done at Kansas, which would be to lose four games in a row.
The Wildcats are also slowly creeping back into the all-time wins race as they have won four in a row, and now trail by just six wins.