Two Kansas football players earned preseason recognition Thursday, with super-senior Kwamie Lassiter II being named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and junior Kenny Logan to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.
The Wuerffel Trophy is “college football’s premier award for community service.” This award applies to performance on and off the field in addition to community service.
This summer, Lassiter has been active in the Lawrence community whether it’s giving back to Lawrence Public Schools or picking up trash throughout the city.
In terms of on the field performance, the Chandler, AZ native led the Jayhawks in receptions in 2020 with 43 as well as scoring two touchdowns which he also led the team.
As for the Paul Hornung Award, the player who receives this recognition is for being college football’s most versatile player. Logan certainly fits the description as he was a major contributor for a Jayhawk defense that finished in the bottom of the Big 12 in 2020.
Despite that however, Logan managed to lead his team in tackles with 58 and he was named All-Big 12 in 2020. In nine games last season, he had 40 solo tackles and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Iowa State on Halloween.