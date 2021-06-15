Former Kansas men's basketball guard Marcus Garrett and forward Jalen Wilson are two of 40 players named to the 2021 NBA G-League Elite Camp roster, the NBA developmental league announced Monday.
The event, which is scheduled for June 19-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, gives collegiate players testing the NBA waters an "opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives," according to the release.
Players will participate in five-on-five games and both strength and agility drills. The camp will also be a precursor to the NBA Draft Combine, as a select number of players will be invited to the combine based on their performance at the camp.
Garrett, a two-time All-Big 12 player, will be one of the oldest players at the camp at 22 years old. The four-year man for head coach Bill Self started 80 of his 129 games in a Jayhawk jersey and averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in his illustrious Jayhawk career. His pressuring defense led him to be named to the Big-12 All-Defense team three times in his career and named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20.
Garrett had the opportunity to return to Lawrence for a 5th year following the NCAA's decision to grant an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. However, he chose to sign with an agent and not exercise that option.
Wilson, an upcoming redshirt sophomore, is testing the NBA waters before deciding whether he will come back to KU or not. Starting 26 of 29 games for the Jayhawks last season, Wilson averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.
Wilson has until July 19th to withdraw his name from the NBA draft.