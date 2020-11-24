After sweeping Texas Tech in their final two-match series of the fall season, two Kansas volleyball players received Big 12 weekly honors.
Sophomore libero Kennedy Farris was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, while freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.
✌ Jayhawks earn @Big12Conference weekly awards 👏𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 ➝ https://t.co/htEeVSn2f4@kennedyfarris_ | @ccpaigee9 pic.twitter.com/dldTeh5SZC— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 24, 2020
Farris had 56 digs and two service aces during the two-match series. Crawford recorded 10 kills and five digs in the first match, and added another 12 kills and two digs in the second. Crawford finished with 30.5 total points over the two matches.
The Jayhawks finished the fall season with a record of 5-9 and are currently tied with Iowa State for fifth in the Big 12 standings.
Kansas will finish Big 12 play with a two-match series against TCU in the spring.