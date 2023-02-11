Kansas got into foul trouble early in the first half of its 78-55 win over Oklahoma, leading freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. to enter the game.
In the 13 minutes Udeh played in the first half, he had two points, and four rebounds, in company with a block and a steal, providing a big defensive spark to end the half.
“The big emphasis today was whoever wakes up first,” Udeh said. “The entire team these past practices put an emphasis waking up first, making sure that we’re loose before the game, ready to play the game.”
The energy would transition into the second half, where he would go on to have six more points, one assist, one block and one steal in just five minutes played.
All six of those points came from lob passes; one from redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr, one from redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr., and lastly, one from junior guard Joseph Yesufu.
The lob plays are something popular with Harris, and having a teammate like Udeh makes them happen a lot easier.
“He’s 6-11, long, so I can just throw it up there any time I want to. He’s got good hands too,” Harris said. “Coach ran some sets for us, for me to get downhill. He screened for me, and I just made the shot or threw it up to him.”
While Udeh showed flashes of greatness in the paint, it’s his defensive game that stood out the most.
“With his energy today, we’re going to need that,” Harris said. “On the defense end, that’s where he’s the best at… if he keeps doing that, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Udeh contributed in all categories on the defensive end, which helped Kansas force 24 turnovers.
“Deflections, you see, he’s getting hands-on every ball,” Harris said. “He’s blocking shots, getting rebounds like he’s supposed to. He’s just got to keep it up.”
Being able to switch up and guard the perimeter is something that Udeh takes pride in.
“When you see a big five-man guarding a little guard and what-not … my ability to have throughout the years to have that in my arsenal … being able to do it, I feel like I always take pride in it,” Udeh said. “I’d go in a game and score zero points, but if I’m staying on every guy who comes off the ball screen if we’re switching, I’m the happiest kid on earth.”
Udeh and the Jayhawks continue their road stretch as they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m.