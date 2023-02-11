With 7:32 to go in the Jayhawks' 78-55 win over Oklahoma, freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. came off the court for the final time to a big round of applause from the Kansas fans that made the trip to Norman.
In 18 minutes of play off the bench, Udeh recorded eight points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks and steals. The Jayhawks outscored Oklahoma by 27 points when Udeh was on the floor.
The Jayhawks got off to a slow start offensively. At the under-12 timeout of the first half, they trailed 10-4.
Kansas kicked it into gear immediately after the timeout, ending the half with a respectable 35-22 lead.
Leading the charge with 10 points in the opening frame was redshirt junior Jalen Wilson. His three to end the first half sent Kansas into halftime with all of the momentum.
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. also had a good half, scoring nine points.
Starting center, sophomore KJ Adams Jr., picked up two fouls in just seven minutes of playing time. The foul trouble turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. sparked the Jayhawks.
On the defensive end, he was guarding some of Oklahoma’s top guards on the perimeter, and still doing his work to limit Oklahoma’s best inside presence, super senior Tanner Groves, to just five first half points. Udeh also recorded four rebounds.
Oklahoma came out for the second half on a mission, opening with a 10-2 run. A three-pointer from freshman guard Otega Oweh forced head coach Bill Self to call a timeout with 18:28 to go in the game.
Harris put a stop to the run by connecting on a three from straight on. Redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. followed the three with a reverse layup for Kansas.
Kansas built a 10-point lead once again after a wild loose ball sequence ended with a dunk for freshman guard Gradey Dick. The play promoted Oklahoma to call its second timeout.
The Jayhawks continued to jam, this time by way of Udeh. He finished a perfect pass from McCullar, dunking the ball through to put Kansas up 50-38.
McCullar continued to pour it on for the Jayhawks, scoring an and-1 and a layup off of a spin move. The stretch put Kansas up 55-38.
Udeh provided the sequence of the game shortly after, finishing two alley-oops through loads of Oklahoma traffic. He continued to shine on the defensive end as well, blocking shots, getting deflections, and corralling a steal.
Oklahoma called a timeout with 8:27 to go down 65-42.
The Jayhawks cruised to a blowout victory. Wilson finished the game with 18 points, going 3-for-4 from downtown.
The Jayhawks improve to 20-5 and 8-4 in Big 12 Conference play. They look to get back-to-back wins in the state of Oklahoma when they take on Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPN.