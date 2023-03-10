Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. scored just four points in Kansas’ 71-58 win over Iowa State, but those points were crucial as the Cyclones never got within one possession for the rest of the game after the scoring stretch.
Kansas’ redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson went to the bench after picking up his third foul with 12:01 remaining, and Iowa State within three at 44-41. With the Big 12 Player of the Year out of the game momentarily, Udeh came up big for Kansas.
First, he slammed home a lob from redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. as the Cyclones shifted into a 1-3-1 zone.
Udeh was very complimentary of his point guard and his ability to find his teammates for open looks.
“Even the stuff he doesn’t throw, you know we’re always seeing each other,” Udeh said. “He just always makes the right play.”
On the ensuing defensive possession, Udeh got his 6-foot-11-inch frame into the passing lane at the top of the key, creating a loose ball. After tipping away the loose ball, Udeh collected it and went up strong to draw a foul. He made both free throws and put Kansas up 48-41.
“I wish I converted on the other end, but I got the free throws to knock down,” Udeh said.
Udeh has only missed one field goal since Nov. 28 but hasn’t seen the same success from the charity stripe, as he’s just a 41% free throw shooter. Making both free throws in that situation couldn’t have been more timely for Udeh. He missed two free throws shortly later to keep his average down, but the two he made earlier couldn’t have been more critical.
Wilson was very complimentary of the job that the freshman center did while he was watching from the bench.
"He’s young, but this is the most important time to do it,” Wilson said.
As Wilson sat for a few minutes with the foul trouble, the Jayhawks had to adjust personnel while redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. dealt with a lingering back injury throughout the second half as well. The injury and foul trouble meant that Udeh shared the court with sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.
Despite not having head coach Bill Self, interim head coach Norm Roberts knows the strengths and weaknesses that come with a make-shift lineup that contains two bigs on the floor.
“We should be able to protect the rim,” Roberts said. “We don’t score as well doing that.”
Roberts loved what he saw out of Udeh and was excited to talk about the spurt Udeh provided.
“He gave us energy, got to loose balls, had a great dunk,” Roberts said. “When he plays with energy like that he really helps our team."
Udeh seeks another high-energy game as the Jayhawks take on the winner of TCU and Texas for the Big 12 Tournament Championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.