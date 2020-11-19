Former Kansas men's basketball center Udoka Azubuike was selected 27th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz Wednesday night.
With the 𝟮𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗶𝗰𝗸 in the #NBADraft...The @utahjazz select Udoka Azubuike! #KUbball ✊ x #NBAJayhawks pic.twitter.com/7xiHJHW1T8— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 19, 2020
With the selection of Azubuike, there have now been 26 Jayhawks picked in the NBA Draft during the Bill Self era. Azubuike became the 25th first round pick and 40th Jayhawk overall selected in the draft since 1989.
Azubuike, a Delta, Nigeria native, was named Big 12 Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America Second Team selection and co-MVP of the Maui Invitational during the 2019-20 season. He also claimed the all-time Division I field goal percentage record with a career field goal percentage of 74.4%.
After playing just nine games in the 2018-19 season due to re-aggravating a wrist injury, Azubuike averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game during his senior campaign.
“[Azubuike] went as high as he possibly could,” Self said during a media availability after the draft. “I’m so happy for him, happy for the organization he went to. I know that he was emotional and ecstatic.”
“Then you have the total polar opposite with Devon [compared to Azubuike],” Self continued.
Former Kansas men's basketball guard Devon Dotson — who expected to be drafted Wednesday night — went undrafted after two rounds. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after the conclusion of the draft that Dotson would sign a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Undrafted Kansas guard Devon Dotson is signing with the Chicago Bulls, source tells ESPN. Dotson is a Chicago native who grew up idolizing Derrick Rose.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring (18.1 points per game), steals (63), and free throws made (142) in the 2019-20 season, and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. He was also named a Consensus All-America Second Team selection and a John Wooden Award All-American Team selection.
