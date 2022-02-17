Former Kansas men’s basketball player Udoka Azubuike played in seven of the last eight games for the Utah Jazz, his most consistent stretch of playing time with the team.
Jazz starting center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert injured his left calf in a game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23, and after four-straight losses, Azubuike was inserted into the starting lineup. Azubuike started five-straight games and averaged close to a double-double with 9.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Azubuike shot 74.4% in his career as a Jayhawk, and those shooting percentages from college have translated over to the NBA. The former Jayhawk is averaging 77% from the field during the past six games he’s played and 75% in 15 total games this season.
Before this span of games, Azubuike only started one game earlier this year on Jan. 5, scoring five points in a six-point win against the Denver Nuggets. Azubuike appeared in the Jazz’s last three games of the 2020-2021 season, which was the last time he played in more than two consecutive games.
Gobert was cleared from his calf injury this past Monday and started against the Rockets that same night. Since Gobert’s return to his starting role, Azubuike’s minutes have been cut drastically. Azubuike averaged 22.8 minutes in place of Gobert but only totaled eight minutes in his one game since Gobert’s return.
Azubuike came off the bench in a blowout win against the Houston Rockets and totaled 10 points and three rebounds but didn’t see the floor for the entirety of the Jazz’s five-point loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Overall, Azubuike has averaged 4.8 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game in 15 games this season. Azubuike may see more minutes in the future as he can help bolster the Jazz’s backcourt come playoff time.