The University of Kansas announced it will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 13-16 during the Kansas football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 16 in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Following KU’s Homecoming tradition in 1912, the KU Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Leadership Board will coordinate Homecoming activities, led by Megan McGinnis, the association’s assistant director of student programs.
Throughout the spring semester, Homecoming leaders will meet to select a theme and finalize the schedule of activities, which will include a combination of virtual and in-person activities as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
There will be a selection of 10 student finalists for the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Awards. The winners will be announced during halftime of the football game Oct. 16.
This year’s celebration is sponsored by the KU Bookstore and Truity Credit Union.
The Alumni Association will continue to update their website as information becomes available.