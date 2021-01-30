Throughout the federal investigation involving corruption in college basketball that began in 2017, the University of Kansas has maintained that it was unaware of Adidas executives funneling money to top players and recruits.
However, recent court opinion provides information that contradicts the position of Kansas officials.
A recorded phone call heard by Judge Gerald E. Lynch of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals allegedly involved an unnamed Kansas men’s basketball assistant coach discussing payments with a potential recruit, the Athletic reported Friday.
In the call, the unnamed coach admitted that he knew paying for a recruit’s brother to visit the school violated the NCAA rules.
“Yet he planned to ask ‘Jimmy’ [former Adidas employee James Gatto] for help in routing funds to the family through an amateur team, all in the hopes of getting the recruit to eventually commit to Kansas because ‘it’s [his] job’ to do so,” Lynch wrote in his opinion.
Lynch concurred with two charges, but dissented with a third.
Gatto, along with former Adidas consultant Merl Code and business manager Christian Dawkins, was found guilty on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2018 for their involvement in providing recruits with improper benefits to play at Kansas, Louisville and NC State.
The call was not included in evidence during trials of Gatto, Code and Dawkins, according to the Athletic.
Kansas is currently under investigation in an infraction case handled by the newly founded Accountability Resolution Process after being charged by the NCAA with five Level 1 violations, including a lack of institutional control, against the men’s basketball team.
Kansas men’s basketball coaches Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend have been directly named in the case, with both consistently refuting each of the Level 1 violations.