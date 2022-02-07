Kansas track and field was back on the track this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the two-day Husker Invitational. The Jayhawks had several top performances from the weekend, led by the experienced athletes on the team.
The second day consisted of 14 personal-best performances against some great competition. Junior Rylee Anderson continues her impressive season with a second-place finish in the women’s high jump with a leap of 1.83m, which places her fifth all-time for Jayhawks in the event.
Senior Alexandra Emilianov returned to competition this weekend, throwing the shot put almost 16.41m after not participating since the Bob Timmons Challenge in the beginning of December. That throw qualifies as number eight all-time in the event for Kansas, with plenty of meets left to improve on her season’s best of 16.80m.
Sticking with the field events, senior pole vaulter Zach Bradford kept his dominant season going with another first-place finish after a vault of 5.66m. The senior vaulter has competed and excelled on a national level for years now and will be competing for an NCAA title next month. Bradford won the competition by almost an entire foot, but freshman Clayton Simms set a season best for himself to take second, giving the Jayhawks the 1st and 2nd place finish.
As for the running events, junior middle-distance runner Avryl Johnson placed second in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:08.05, which was good for the number four all-time spot in that event for the Jayhawks. Johnson comes off of a facility record she set last week in the women’s 1,000m and is putting together quitee the season so far.
The Kansas track team is splitting up next weekend, between going out to Clemson, South Carolina, for the Tiger Paw Invitational, and others heading to Ames, Iowa, for the Iowa State Classic. Both meets start on Friday, Feb. 11 and conclude Saturday, Feb. 12.
Kansas men’s and women’s teams will be competing on the road every weekend until the Big 12 Indoor Championship that take place later this month.