Kansas men’s basketball couldn’t keep up with the length of USC star brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley, as the Trojans sent the Jayhawks packing 85-51 in the worst NCAA tournament loss in Kansas history.
Isaiah, a sophomore forward, scored a game-high 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting (4-for-5 from 3PT), while his younger brother, freshman forward Evan, added 10 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Trojans.
“Playing a team like that and beating length and a team that’s gonna stay in the zone if you don’t make shots, you’ve got to make some shots,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said during the postgame press conference. “Especially, when you don’t have big guys, multiple big guys that you can play inside.”
Self compared Evan to Texas forward Kai Jones, who gave the Jayhawks fits throughout the season.
“They're so long,” Self said. "I thought Kai Jones was long. But I think Evan [Mobley] is even longer than Kai. At least to me he plays that way.”
Evan, a 7-foot, 210-pound forward out of Murrieta, California, has averaged 16.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game this season and is projected by ESPN.com as the No. 2 best available prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft.
“They do a really good job of posting up on the perimeter,” Self said. “It's hard to deny them the basketball when he posts up like that at the top of the key.”
Senior guard Marcus Garrett was tasked with guarding Evan, holding him to 4-for-6 from the field.
“Marcus guarded him fairly well,” Self said. “We just couldn't guard his brother.”
Garrett was the one bright spot for KU, leading the team in points (15), rebounds (6) and assists (4).
“I'm disappointed for Marcus,” Self said. “I thought he competed, tried his butt off. He got frustrated there in the first half obviously when he didn't get a whistle, then he kind of fouled, made a dumb foul."
“If this is his last game, I know he's got some decisions to make, a decision to make, I'm really proud to have been his coach," Self said. "Certainly I totally appreciate his abilities, what he gets out of himself each and every day. Jayhawk fans should be very proud of him, as well.”
Kansas finished the game with a 29% shooting percentage after going 18-for-62 from the field.
“I think [USC's] length obviously bothered us, but our shot selection was poor,” Self said. “We haven’t been a great shot selection team all year long and tonight it seemed like to me, when we got a little sped up we didn’t execute."
Kansas also struggled from outside the three-point line, going 6-for-25 from long range.
“I bet of the 25 we took, I bet you 10-15 were probably marginal at best,” Self said.
Kansas men’s basketball finishes the 2020-21 with a 21-9 record as Baylor is the only Big 12 team left in the NCAA Tournament.