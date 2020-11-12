Multiple Kansas teams picked up new additions to their respective rosters as part of National Signing Day Wednesday. Here's a look at the new signees for Kansas women's basketball, baseball, tennis, rowing, swim and dive, and men's and women's golf.
Women’s basketball
Kansas women’s basketball picked up two new signees on Wednesday, in Sanna Ström and Danai Papadopoulou.
Ström, a 5-foot-11 guard from Luelea, Sweden, averaged 7.5 points, six rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in FIBA European Championship events.
Papadopoulou is a 16-year-old, 6-foot-4 center from Thessaloniki, Greece, and averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in FIBA European Championship events.
Baseball
Kansas baseball signed two new players to the team, in Jonathan Cyrmot and Tyler Gerety.
Cyrmot, a product of San Jose, California, is a 6-foot pitcher/utility player. He posted a 1.19 ERA and has pitched 79 strikeouts in his high school career.
The second signee for Kansas is outfielder/shortstop Tyler Gerety, a local product from Sabetha. Gerety attends Nemaha Central High School and also plays varsity basketball and football. He also has a strong arm, recording a 90 mph exit velocity and an 87 mph outfield velocity.
Men's and women’s golf
Both the Kansas men's and women's golf programs had one golfer sign a National Letter of Intent to play for the Jayhawks.
The men’s team added internationally ranked Wolfgang Glawe.
🇩🇪 ➡️🇺🇸𝗪𝗼𝗹𝗳𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗲, ranked No. 2 in Germany 18U, is a Jayhawk!📰 | https://t.co/jmRDMq8szz#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Bxp2mG9wzy— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) November 11, 2020
Glawe, a Germany native, is ranked No. 2 overall in Germany and No. 20 in Europe, both in the 18 and Under age group. He will become the third international player on Kansas' roster, joining junior Harry Hillier (New Zealand) and freshman William Duquette (Canada).
Glawe has competed in five tournaments in Germany since June, including an 11th place finish at the SLR Academy Invitational and an 18th place finish in the German National Amateur tournament in August.
“We are excited to have Wolfgang join the Jayhawks Golf family,” Kansas men's golf coach Jamie Bermel said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “He is one of the best players in Germany and in Europe. I think he can come in and help us get better immediately.
The women’s team added La Quinta, California, native Caroline Wales.
Wales has been a top player in the area, winning back-to-back Desert Empire League individual titles. Most notably, she won last year's title by 17 shots.
“I’m very grateful and blessed and very excited,” Wales told The Desert Sun in July. “The coaches are awesome, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about them.”
Track and Field
Kansas track and field added two athletes to its roster on the first day of the early signing period.
Lauren Heck, a three-sport athlete from Overland Park, participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field at Blue Valley Southwest High School. She most recently placed second in the 100 meter hurdles and high jump at the 2020 West Coast AAU Junior Olympics.
Kennedy Doakes from The Woodlands, Texas, will specialize in the high jump at Kansas. She set a personal best of 1.70 meters at the UIL 6A Region II meet in 2019, which also earned her a first place finish. Doakes also won her first three competitions in 2020 outdoor season, clearing 1.67 meters twice.
Tennis
Kansas tennis added Raphaelle Lacasse to its roster Wednesday.
“We couldn’t be more excited about Raphaelle joining our KU tennis program," Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said in a Kansas Athletics news release. "We have followed Raphaelle’s progress and development for several years, and she is only getting better."
Lacasse, a Pierrefonds, Quebec, native, currently holds a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 11.26, and is currently ranked No. 160 in the world by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).
Lacasse has also been ranked as high as No. 729 in WTA singles and No. 796 in doubles. She also won the ITF W15 Cancun singles title in November 2019.
“Raphaelle has extensive professional experience, which we believe will help her transition smoothly into the highest levels of collegiate tennis,” Chapman said. “We can’t wait for Raphaelle to get to campus and start working with her to help her reach all of her goals on and off the court.”
Rowing
Kansas rowing added three signees to its roster Wednesday.
The first signee is Katie Meiser from Reading, Ohio. She attends Mount Notre Dame High School and rows port for the Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club. Her best time recorded for the Varsity Eight 2,000-meter race is 7:06.9, and her best time in the Varsity Four 2,000-meter race is 7:53.1.
The second signee for Kansas is Katie Judd from Woodbridge, Virginia. Judd rows port for the Resilient Rowing Club, and also runs cross country and swims for Charles Colgan High School. Judd’s best time in the 500-meter race is 1:42.5, her best time in the 2,000-meter race is 7:32.0.
The third and final signee for Kansas is Emma Olney from Chandler, Arizona. Olney rows open weight for the Tempe Junior Crew and attends Corona Del Sol High School. She has a 2K ERG score of 7:31.2 and a 5K ERG score of 20:22.0.
Swim & Dive
Kansas swim and dive added seven signees to its roster Wednesday and Thursday.
The first recruit is Claire Hyatt from Little Rock, Arkansas. Hyatt attends Central Arkansas Christian High School and swims for The Aquakids, Inc. club team. Hyatt went to the Arkansas Swimming Senior State Championship in 2019 and was a three-time finalist. She ranks No. 3 overall in the state of Arkansas and No. 465 in the nation.
The second signee is Addi Barnes, a local product out of Overland Park. Barnes attends Blue Valley West High School and ranks No. 2 in the state of Kansas and No. 468 in the nation. Barnes was a two-time champion at the 2019 Kansas 6A Girls State Championship, finishing first in the 200-yard IM (2:04.84) and 500-yard freestyle (4:58.81).
The second signee for Kansas is Karla Lessing from Boulder, Colorado. Lessing attends Fairview High School and swims for the Flatiron Athletic Club team. She was a finalist at the 2020 CHSAA Class 5A State Championship in the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.79), and ranks No. 12 in the state of Colorado and No. 355 in the nation.
The fourth signee for Kansas is Lezli Sisung. The Friendswood, Texas, native attends Friendswood High School and is a two-time finalist at the UIL Texas 5A State Championship. Sisung got third place at the 100-yard backstroke (55.68) and third place at the 100-yard butterfly (55.05). She ranks No. 26 in the state of Texas and No. 400 in the nation.
The fifth signee for Kansas is Brigid Gwidt, a native of Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Gwidt attends Cedarburg High School and swims for the Ozaukee Aquatics club team. Gwidt was most recently a two-time finalist at the WIAA Girls Division I Sectional, placing second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.24) and fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:10.23). She ranks No. 7 in the state of Wisconsin and No. 426 in the nation.
Elliott Howe from West Bountiful, Utah, is the sixth signee for Kansas. She attends Bountiful High School and swims for South Davis Aquatics Team. Howe was most recently a two-time finalist at the 2020 Utah Senior Championships, with second place finishes in the 200-yard IM (2:07.41) and the 100-yard butterfly (56.78). She ranks No. 1 in the state of Utah and No. 261 in the nation.
The seventh and final signee for Kansas is Eleni Kotzamanis from Godfrey, Illinois. She attends Alton High School, and most recently finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (57.57) at the IHSA Girls Sectional. Kotzamanis ranks No. 25 in the state of Illinois and No. 423 in the nation.