Kansas men’s basketball returned to the court Saturday after an 11 day hiatus — and the Jayhawks sure did look rusty — dropping to No. 8 Texas 84-59 inside Allen Fieldhouse.
The Longhorns brought it to Kansas, playing with tons of energy throughout the game. The 25-point deficit is now the largest home loss for Kansas in a Big 12 game and tied for the Jayhawks largest home loss ever.
“This hasn’t happened in 18 years. This is very embarrassing,” redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson said. “We’re a really good team and today we didn’t show what we are capable of.”
Lackluster offense by the Jayhawks, combined with hot three-point shooting from Texas, led to the monumental loss.
Kansas came into this game off what was arguably its best offensive performance this season against West Virginia on Dec. 22. In that game, Kansas knocked in 16 three-pointers and scored 79 points against a great defensive team.
Saturday was quite the opposite, however, as Kansas struggled to shoot the ball, making just 3-of-23 shots from beyond the arc and shooting 31% from the field as a team. Sophomore guard Christian Braun and junior guard Ochai Agbaji — who are Kansas' most consistent shooters from deep — shot just 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.
“They got out on shooters, made us more drivers in this game,” Agbaji said. “We just didn’t make the right adjustments throughout the game to counteract that and get the ball moving on the offensive end.”
And while Kansas struggled to shoot it, Texas was making outside shots look easy. For the game, the Longhorns shot 49% from the field and made 12-of-26 three-pointers.
“We didn’t do anything today at all to make them feel us defensively,” coach Bill Self said. “We couldn’t guard the ball. ”
After making four threes in the first half, the Longhorns caught fire from outside in the second half. At one point, Texas made six straight three-pointers, which was good for a 18-9 run to give Texas a 59-45 lead with 11:08 left in the game.
“[The four point deficit] became 13 and we were basically done after that emotionally,” Self said. “We didn’t do anything to bring it back.”
Wilson was one of the few bright spots for Kansas with a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds — all while holding Texas’ freshman phenom Greg Brown to just five points. Wilson was followed by Agbaji with 11 points.
“I think we had a lot of open looks,” Wilson said. “We were just missing our shots that we usually hit.”
Junior forward David McCormack struggled in this game and played just 14 minutes. Still, he finished third in scoring for Kansas with eight points, all off of free throw makes. Braun also had fits with just four points.
“We didn’t play the way we wanted to play and the outcome showed,” Agbaji said. “We just weren’t ready to play today, plain and simple.”
The Jayhawks will look to regroup after the loss on the road against TCU on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.