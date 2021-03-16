In this episode, hosts Sam Lance and Jacob Polacheck talk about KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long stepping down, potential future KU head football coaches MARCH MADNESS and more!
Wave the Wheat Season 1, Episode 4
- Sam Lance | @samlance_ Jacob Polacheck | @JacobPolacheck
