Lance Leipold has quite the impressive resume as a six time national champion at the Division III level. He’s also a known program builder and the fastest coach in NCAA history to have 100 career wins.
Now, Leipold sits at the helm of the University of Kansas with the same goals in mind he had in previous stops: to sustain a program and win championships. While Leipold was officially introduced as head coach by Director of Athletics Travis Goff Monday morning he discussed some of his previous experience and goals for the KU program.
Leipold credited his most recent position at Buffalo, where he was head coach from 2015-2021, as a big reason why he is where he is today.
“I would not be standing here without the great efforts of the players in that program,” Leipold said. “I thank the University and the community back in Buffalo for their support in our time there for us to put our vision there and improve things. Much like I’ve learned a long time ago, it's just ‘leave it better than you found it.’ I feel as I got on the plane to come to Lawrence we were able to accomplish that there.”
Early in his career, Leipold was a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin and said that experience was “very defining.” His first real job was as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Division II University of Nebraska Omaha.
“Our first year there we were 1-10. We were 3-8. Then we were 10-2,” Leipold said. “I’ve felt that to be the most rewarding time in my career as a coach up until what we were able to do here recently as head coach of Buffalo.”
Leipold was also a successful head coach at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, leading the Warhawks to a 109-6 record and six national titles from 2007-2014. All these experiences have now led him to KU, and he said he's ready for the challenge ahead.
In fact, Leipold was even asked why the challenge of coming to KU didn’t scare him. He said that there are some parallels between KU and Buffalo and people told him not to take the Buffalo job at first.
“I thought we did a lot there and it’s time for another [rebuild]. It’s what I want to do,” Leipold said. “It’s about fit and expectations. I told Travis, I’m from a small town in between Miluakee and Madison, Wisconsin. The Miluwakee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals don’t have the same resources and everything as the Yankees. The Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs don’t have what the Cowboys have. It’s the way I was raised.”
The goals that Leipold outlined for Kansas were to get better each and every day and build a sustained winning culture.
“Culture is a daily process of expectations and beliefs and how you do it. One of the things we are going to talk about here along that culture — and I’m not even sure where it’s at right now — but we're not going to play at the University of Kansas. We are going to play for the University of Kansas," Leipold said.
“Sometimes with young men we want to make sure that they understand that role and what it is and have pride in doing that,” Leipold said. “When you have that, you get your players to be the leaders and it's a player led program, not just a coaching staff led program, you have a good chance for success.”
The Jayhawks, who just ended their spring season with the spring game on May 1, will now have a short break before returning to workouts and preparation for the regular season. Leipold will first appear on the sidelines in Kansas’ home opener against South Dakota State on Saturday, Sept. 4.