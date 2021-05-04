As Kansas' new head football coach Lance Leipold was introduced to the media and public on Monday, it was clear that Director of Athletics Travis Goff was happy Leipold came to coach the University of Kansas.
Despite other candidates that made strong impressions throughout the hiring process, Goff said he knows that Kansas has the right guy to lead the Kansas football program.
‘We’ve got the right guy,” Goff said. “There’s just no question and that’s based on who he is as a man and that’s based on an incredibly well built proven track record of success and program building and care for the young men that he leads.”
Some of the other candidates that were top profile and made a strong case for the position were Army head coach Jeff Monken, Louisiana Tech head coach Willie Fritz and Illinois linebackers coach Kevin Kane. Interim head coach Emmett Jones was also a candidate, as he led the Jayhawks throughout the spring practice season.
Throughout this process, Leipold was always interested in heading to Lawrence since the job opened. However, he became even more interested once Goff took the AD position. That message transitioned into the search process as Goff mentioned that Leipold was always a highly praised candidate.
“The path was clear from the start because we took the right amount of time to be prepared to understand what our needs were,” Goff said. “Due to the unique time that has been well documented we were really able to go out and conduct as diligent of a search as I think has been done in college football.”
With this search now concluding, the next steps for Leipold will be getting his new staff together. Nevertheless, coach Leipold is fired up to be in Lawrence and take over as the 41st head football coach of the University of Kansas.