Kansas men’s basketball — after dropping its third-straight game, this time in a 75-68 loss to Oklahoma Saturday — has an identity crisis on offense.
The Jayhawks did start off Saturday's game well, though, with redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson hitting back-to-back three-pointers. But Wilson — as has been the case in recent weeks — quickly went cold, stifled by the Oklahoma defense.
As a team, Kansas underwent a near seven-minute scoring drought in the first half. The Jayhawks shot just 9-for-27 in the first half, including 4-for-12 from beyond the arc.
“I thought when things were going bad for a five-minute stretch in the first half I think we lost our mind with shot selections and started clicking off some threes that were guarded and early in the possession,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game.
The Jayhawks didn't get many second chance scoring opportunities either, grabbing just one offensive rebound before the break, compared to the Sooners’ four. Oklahoma also grabbed more defensive rebounds (17) than Kansas (12) in the first half.
The first half proved to be extremely detrimental for the rest of the game for the Jayhawks, the team trailed for 27 minutes of the game.
Self said that he was still hopeful that the team will be able to bounce back and have a "storybook ending" to the season.
“I think our confidence has been hit a little bit,” Self said. “I still believe that ... we've got to do some soul-searching to [do. We need to] look in the mirror — I’m talking about coaches and everybody — and find out what do we really need to commit to for us to be the best we can be.”
Ball security was yet another offensive struggle for Kansas, recording six turnovers in the first half and 11 total in the game.
Kansas was forced to rely on junior forward David McCormack and senior guard Marcus Garrett’s offensive strengths to regain the lead against Oklahoma. Garrett also finished with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji, usually a consistent offensive strength for the Jayhawks, didn’t get going until the second half. Agbaji finished with 10 points and two rebounds.
Kansas shot better as a team in the second half (59.3%), but couldn't overcome the shooting woes from earlier in the game. Garrett said he hasn’t felt the solemn mood in the locker room since his freshman year when Kansas had a two-game losing streak.
“I just know we have to get it together," Garrett said after the game. "I feel confident in us getting together. We've got the best coach [in Self] and he’s going to make sure we’re ready for the next game."
Kansas will next host TCU next Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.