It has been an unusual year for Kansas men’s basketball, both on and off the court.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and a historically bad start to the year by Kansas’ standards — the Jayhawks have a lot to figure out to create what Kansas coach Bill Self called a “storybook ending” to this abnormal season.
“I think I’m coaching differently in large part to the crazy year this has been, and the isolation and the no energy,” Self said during a media availability Wednesday. “The reward for our guys is not to go back to the dorm and hang out and get their mind off of it.
“The reward for the guys is to go hang out with the same guys you just got your butt beat with, eat in the room, socially distance within your own teammates in your room, play video games," Self continued,"and get it all started the Groundhog's Day the next day.”
Senior guard Marcus Garrett said one of the most palpable differences is the energy and atmosphere on game days.
“Without COVID, game day is crazy. I mean, you see the lines when you walk up to the gym,” Garrett said. “You know when you get in there, there’s going to be 16,000 [fans in attendance]. It just gets you excited and ready to play.”
However, Garrett acknowledged the positives of the additional time spent with teammates.
“We're kind of always around each other just talking about basketball, just trying to get better and see what we can do to win games,” Garrett said. “I think we know now we just have to lock in with the coach and listen to him.”
Garrett added that the players had a team meeting without coaches after the Jayhawks' third straight loss — a 75-68 road loss to Oklahoma last Saturday — and said Wednesday it is now a “new season.”
Kansas’ ultimate goal would be to make a deep run in this year's NCAA tournament. Self said Wednesday the Jayhawks are still playing for seeding.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projected Kansas as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament in his latest mock bracket on Friday.
“If they do it maybe the way they're talking about … there’s potentially a month, a month where guys can be tied up with their party of 34," Self said about the tournament's "bubble" in Indiana. "That’s it."
“Teams will still be so geeked up to play, but it's different,” Self continued. “The experience we are providing our athletes is totally different from any experience we’ve ever tried to do in the past.”
Next up for the Jayhawks will be its first home game in 19 days against TCU Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.