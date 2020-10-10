Kansas soccer lost its first match of the season 2-0 to Baylor in Waco, Texas, Friday night.
Baylor recorded its first win of the season after the Bears found the back of the net in each of the halves. Their success could be attributed in part to aggressive play and finding space behind Kansas defenders.
“Baylor is a physical team and you have to match that, and we just didn't, we let them push us around, '' Kansas coach Mark Francis said.
Baylor freshman forward Mackenzie Anthony snuck a shot by the extended reach of Kansas junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters in the 20th minute. This was Anthony’s first goal of her college career.
The play started after senior midfielder Kathryn Castro made a sloppy pass with multiple defenders in sight. Castro’s turnover created an easy path to the goal for Anthony and she was able to use the left post to her advantage, as the ball struck the post and hit the back of the net.
“The two goals we gave up were both soft," Francis said. "The first one was off of a turnover and caught us in transition. The kid finished it well.”
In the sixth minute of the match, junior midfielder Rylan Childers found an opening in the middle of the Bears penalty box, where she found junior forward Kailey Lane. Unfortunately for Kansas, Lane was called offside.
Kansas continued its trend of slow first half play this season and were unable to capitalize on early scoring opportunities.
The Bears were much more aggressive in the first 45 minutes, leading the Jayhawks in shot attempts 6-1 at the break. Senior midfielder Ceri Holland had the Jayhawks' lone shot attempt.
Baylor was quick out the gates in the second half extending its lead to 2-0 in the 54th minute. Anthony was able to connect with junior forward Taylor Moon, who scored an easy chip shot within the box.
The Jayhawks stayed quiet much into the second half. However, they did show some promise with a few shot attempts and corner kicks, but couldn’t get anything past the Baylor goalkeeper.
Ultimately, Kansas was outworked from start to finish in Friday's match and suffered its first loss. With the win, Baylor tied up the all-time series with Kansas at 12-12-2.
After a two match road stint, Kansas will be back at home to face No. 4 Oklahoma State on Oct. 16. Match time is set for 7 p.m.