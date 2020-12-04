There have been many impressive individual performances to start the Kansas men’s basketball season.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett started things off with 22 points against No. 1 Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day, and sophomore guard Christian Braun followed that with a career-high 30 points against Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27. Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson then exploded for 23 points against Kentucky Tuesday, and junior forward David McCormack came out with a team-high 17 points in Kansas’ 89-54 win over Washburn Thursday night.
But the gel that holds all these scorers together — and who has been one of Kansas’ most impactful players on the court — is redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris.
Harris, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard from Columbia, Missouri, finished with two points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 17 minutes against Washburn.
“I just love how he plays,” Self said after the game Thursday. “If you’ve got five scorers out there that think they’re all scorers, your offense isn’t going to look near as good as if you’ve got four guys out there that think they’re going to score and one guy that doesn’t think that and that guy is just a ball mover. It’s just so much better.”
Harris — who redshirted during the 2019-20 season — has been a consistent contributor for Kansas this season with a 14:2 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks 14th in the nation. Harris has also impressed on defense, drawing charges and leading the team with seven steals.
“I just think we’re better when he’s in the game,” Self said.
Harris only played three minutes in Kansas’ season-opening 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, but quickly began to see more playing time. In the Jayhawks’ 92-74 win over Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27, Harris scored three points and dished out a game-high five assists while playing 15 minutes.
“If you are going to pick the igniter or best player as far as our team looked, it would be Dajuan Harris,” Self said after the win over Saint Joseph’s. “He sparked us more than anybody.”
Harris followed that up with perhaps his most impressive outing this season in Kansas’ 65-62 win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic Tuesday night. Harris posted two points, one rebound and a game-high five assists and four steals. He also played a season-high 25 minutes.
On one of the biggest plays of the game, Harris stripped the ball from Kentucky and passed ahead to junior guard Ochai Agbaji, who threw down a dunk in transition to put Kansas up by five points with 2:26 left in the game.
Kansas was able to come back in the second half of the Kentucky game thanks to its five-out lineup. Harris has become a key piece to this new style of play for Self, slotting into the point guard spot and facilitating the offense with his passing.
“Dajuan, he was special,” Agbaji said after the win over Kentucky. “[Getting deflections] on the defensive end. You know, just taking pressure off of Marcus [Garrett].”
Harris will look to build on his early season success against North Dakota State in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.