While still aware of potential risk, Kansas football coach Les Miles said the Jayhawks will “relish the position” of being able to play football this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I enjoy the position that we’re in,” Miles said during a Zoom call with media members Thursday. “I think the Big 12 conference has done a magnificent job dealing with the barriers in our path.”
Initially, there was concern surrounding the potential of losing the season entirely after both the Big Ten and Pac 12 postponed fall sports.
“Everybody was kind of taken aback from it and just waiting to see what they were going to do,” senior offensive lineman Chris Hughes said. “We were ready to play, and we were just waiting for the call.”
“When they gave it to us, we suited up and took it from there,” he continued. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”
Much of that confidence in playing this fall has come from newfound testing strategies and protocols, which Miles credits to Kansas Team Health. The team recently switched from a nasal swab test to a saliva test for COVID-19 — similar to what KU implemented for students Aug. 7 — and players are being tested three times a week.
Players unsurprisingly weren’t a fan of the previous nasal swab test, but pushed through due to protocol.
“But now that we’ve switched over, it’s a lot better, a lot more comfortable,” Hughes said. “A lot of players would go into it like, ‘Ah man, we’ve got to get tested again.’ Now it’s, ‘OK, we’re going to get tested. Let’s get it done.’”
Miles reported 117 members of Kansas football have been tested, with 40 positive tests during the span of testing. Dan Beckler, KU associate athletic director for public relations, clarified that over 600 tests have been administered since players have returned to campus.
In other words, the 40 positive tests include an unnamed number of individuals who may have tested positive multiple times.
In previous updates from Kansas Athletics, 12 players tested positive for COVID-19 on July 3, forcing Kansas football to halt voluntary workouts for two weeks. Kansas returned to practice July 22.
Miles added that no players are currently in quarantine or isolation, and all would be available to play in a game.
With ramped up testing, Miles and his staff can better gage the activity of players.
“And we need them to stay clear of where there are parties [and other large gatherings],” Miles said. “When there are new, young people coming on to our campus to go to school, we need to make sure that interaction is nonexistent. If we can do that, we’ll save ourselves a number of positive tests.”
Junior quarterback Miles Kendrick thinks it’s a realistic expectation, and something Kansas football players are familiar with.
“I think, number one, we’ve all made sacrifices to get to the level that we’re at right now, whether that be our social life, coming up to this point,” Kendrick said. “We’ve all made sacrifices for football. I think just now in 2020, it’s one of those necessary sacrifices that we have to make as a football team in order for us to be able to get the opportunity to snap that ball again.”
Those measures over the summer included hosting the football team at the Oread hotel on campus. Players were moved from the hotel to their respective off-campus houses and apartments five or six days ago. It has already improved players’ sleep schedules, Miles said.
Kendrick said living together in those spaces wasn’t difficult. The real challenge comes from following necessary protocols and both individual and group accountability.
“Just keeping our masks on, keep washing our hands, keep socially distanced,” Kendrick said. “I think it’s been a learning experience for everybody, but like I said, our medical staff has done a great job. Throughout the whole time at the Oread, and even now and workouts this summer, we’ve been preaching those things and we’ve been doing it.”
Senior linebacker Denzel Feaster echoed Kendrick’s sentiments, and that following medical protocols will come down to veteran leadership.
“Now, it may be a little difficult because of the maturity level of the younger guys,” Feaster said. “But that’s where guys like me step in, [veteran players] that have been here, that know the ropes and know what it takes and know what needs to be done. [We need to] remind them what we came here for and came here to do.”
Feaster alluded to that sense of responsibility and how individual actions affecting the viability of playing football isn’t lost on these players. Miles also pointed to the “competitive fever” serving as an added boost as the season opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12 approaches.
Now, just like moving from the practice field to playing in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on gameday, it comes down to execution.
“Everybody’s committed to this team,” Kendrick said. “Everybody’s committed to this season. For the love of football, I think we’re willing to go as far as we have to go in order to make it happen.”