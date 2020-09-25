Kansas football had an extra week to sit with their 38-23 opening night loss to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12, but the squad is ready to correct its mistakes and face Baylor on the road this Saturday.
“That first game was really like a wake up call for us to really see where we were, to address those issues,” senior linebacker Denzel Feaster said in a media availability Monday. “I feel like the coaches have done a great job putting us in position to minimize mistakes.”
Kansas football coach Les Miles said one of the biggest issues addressed during the bye week was tackling. In the Coastal Carolina game, the defense managed just two tackles for loss and no sacks.
“We spent some time last week, in what was the bye week, teaching tackling, and I think our guys were certainly for that,” Miles said. “They understood the opportunity that was in front of them to really improve.”
Senior cornerback Kyle Mayberry also addressed the need to improve tackling and said Coastal Carolina “took it to” Kansas in the run game. The Chanticleers rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener.
Baylor will be playing its first game of the season Saturday, after having its game against Houston on Sept. 19 postponed due to not meeting Big 12 COVID-19 thresholds. With new head coach Dave Aranda — previously the defensive coordinator of LSU — Baylor will look a lot different from its 11-3 team from last year.
On the defensive side, the Bears lost many of their key players from last year's best defense in the Big 12, allowing 19.8 points per game. With a young defense and new coaching, the Bears will look to repeat last year’s successes.
“By having a new staff, they could come out and run something we have no idea of,” junior wide receiver Takulve Williams said. “We're going to focus on us and just make sure we execute everything our coach said instead of worrying about them.”
Offensively, Baylor returns many electric players from last year's team, including senior quarterback Charlie Brewer and senior running back John Lovett. Brewer finished second in passing efficiency in the Big 12 last year and carried the Bears to the Sugar Bowl, where they lost 26-14 against No. 5 Georgia.
Brewer is also a dual-threat quarterback that can make plays in the running game.
“When you’re going against a mobile quarterback, you obviously have to be a little more detail-oriented in your drops and keep your eyes in the right place,” Feaster said. “If we can do that we’ll be in great shape.”
For Kansas, the offense is still in question as the battle for quarterback between senior Thomas MacVittie and junior Miles Kendrick continues. A starter has not been named, and it is probable both quarterbacks will see playing time Saturday.
“We’d like to move in the direction of one [quarterback] but we want to make sure that one is the best one,” Miles said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily an easy decision, so we’ll take it a step at a time and play the best players.”
It will be key for the one-two running back punch of junior Pooka Williams Jr. and sophomore Velton Gardner to get the Kansas offense rolling. Gardner had an impressive opening game with 81 rushing yards, and him having success early against Baylor can open up the passing game.
Baylor has defeated Kansas in 10 straight games heading into the matchup, and the Jayhawks will look to flip that script on Saturday.
“We’re going to want to go to the field and play more aggressively and with greater physicality,” Miles said. “I can tell you that we want to win, and I can tell you this team will play hard and work to win.”
Kansas football will face Baylor on the road Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.