Entering No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball’s matchup with No. 7 West Virginia, three-point shooting was expected to be a key factor, with West Virginia holding opponents to just 26.7% from beyond the arc this season.
And, with the Jayhawks pulling away for a 79-65 victory over the Mountaineers, Kansas’ three-point shooting was clearly on display Tuesday night.
Kansas shot 16-for-37 (43.2%) from long range, led by a team-high 22-point performance from sophomore guard Christian Braun. The 16 made three-pointers are the third-most in a single game in program history.
“We were open, I know y’all saw it,” Braun said after the game. “We were letting them fly — me, Jalen [Wilson] and [Ochai Agbaji] for sure were letting them go. And I think even Marcus [Garrett] hit a couple.”
Braun shot 7-for-14 from the field, going 6-for-12 from three-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out seven assists.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett also went 3-for-3 from deep, while redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson was 4-for-10 and junior guard Ochai Agbaji went 3-for-10 from the outside.
“We’ve got good shooters,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “And we’ve got shooters that can get hot and become great shooters.”
Another key factor in the game was the rebounding battle, with Kansas out-rebounding West Virginia 40-37.
“We both had 19 offensive rebounds, which [West Virginia coach Bob Huggins] would say, ‘That’s awful,’ and I would say that’s awful,” Self said. “That number should be more like 12 or 13, but if you look at it, the three ball helped us win because we made them. But the three ball also allowed us offensive rebounds, because long shots mean long rebounds and size doesn’t become a factor.”
On the defensive end, Kansas held West Virginia to 41.3% from the field. The Mountaineers also shot 8-for-23 (34.8 percent) from three-point range.
West Virginia junior guard Sean McNeil gave the Jayhawks fits in the first half, scoring 20 points on 6-for-6 three-point shooting.
“I think a lot of it was my fault. I think a lot of it was scouting report,” Self said. “The emphasis was, he’s a good shooter, don’t get me wrong, but we would probably live with him taking semi-guarded shots, more so than throwing the ball into Derek [Culver] or Oscar [Tshiebwe].”
Once the second half began, Kansas’ defense tightened up. McNeil finished the game with a career-high 24 points, going 0-for-4 from three-point range in the second half.
“The second half, we locked in and did an equally good job, I think, in both areas,” Self said.
Kansas will have a 10-day break for the holidays before its next game against No. 10 Texas on Jan. 2. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.