March Madness is always a time where we see unlikely players rise to the occasion.
Take Michigan’s Spike Albrecht, for example, who sparked Michigan in the tournament all the way to the National Championship game in 2013. Or even for Kansas, the emergence of LaGerald Vick during the Jayhawks 2017-18 Final Four run.
With recent positive COVID-19 tests from critical rotation pieces and the uncertainty of who will be available, Kansas will have to look to role players to step up. When Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self was asked if junior guard/forward Tyon Grant Foster would play, he expanded on how the team will look with key players out.
“[Grant-Foster] will be one of our four perimeter players. We’re extremely, extremely small and how much we can utilize David [McCormack] remains to be seen,” Self said. “Christian [Braun] goes from being our starting wing, to also our back up five. Or Marcus [Garrett] could play that.
“It won’t affect us much offensively, but it will certainly affect us defensively because we will be tiny,” Self continued. “I don’t know if we’ve ever run a team out there this small, so we are going to have to be really scrappy and aggressive.”
Sophomore guard Christian Braun also stressed the importance of playing with grit and dive-on-the-floor mentality, which Kansas will need in the NCAA Tournament.
“My freshman year I was really good at that, and that’s something that I’ve always been good at coming to KU, just getting loose balls and diving on the floor,” Braun said. “Then I realized down the stretch we need somebody like that, and I’m more than willing to do that.”
Braun also touched on the importance of locking in on defense.
“I think toward the end of the season, not just me but the team, we really turned things up defensively,” Braun said. “We won eight of our last nine or whatever it was, and I think that’s a lot to do with our defense.
“We’re focused on making the other team play bad. That’s what really flipped the switch for this winning streak," Braun said.
The potential of “tiny” lineups could shift Kansas’ offensive approach, and Self said players will need to get up to speed with different sets.
“We need to kind of narrow the scope and come up with five or seven things we can do with probably CB [Christian Braun] or Marcus playing the five, at least with those play calls,” Self said.
The COVID-19 situation also means senior forward Mitch Lightfoot’s role is even more critical.
“The unfortunate thing with David testing positive, could turn out to be a great opportunity for Mitch, and he made the most of that opportunity against OU,” Self said. “So I see him having a similar role to what David’s had. We’re still going to try and play the same way. For the most part, we’ll play smaller more often, but we want to use Mitch.”
Kansas will open up tournament play against No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday, March 20. Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m.