Kansas football is looking to make good on its rescheduled game against Texas this Saturday.
Although the same concerns that plagued Kansas the week of the original game date of Nov. 21 — depth and inexperience — Kansas football coach Les Miles said he’s confident that the game will go on as rescheduled.
“I have concerned myself with a very talented Texas team and not spent a lot of time on the potentials of next weekend, the weekend after, not ready,” Miles said in a media availability Monday. “I would think they have a difficult time with [rescheduling the game] close to Christmas, but I think the conference knows best.”
The Big 12 football game cancellation thresholds state that a team needs at least seven active offensive linemen and four active interior defensive linemen to play a game. And with Kansas players getting nicked up in every quarter of the Jayhawks' last game against Texas Tech, there are questions about whether or not the Jayhawks will have enough players to suit up Saturday.
Again, Miles is confident Kansas will be set for its season finale. But last weekend’s game wasn’t exactly a confidence booster for the Jayhawks health-wise.
Most notably nicked up was Kansas freshman defensive lineman Taiwan Berryhill, who was taken off the field in a cart after colliding with sophomore safety teammate Kenny Logan Jr. It marked Berryhill’s first career start, and was one of the 26 freshmen suiting up for Kansas.
Miles said Monday that while Berryhill has a “significant stinger” of an injury, he’s still expected to return to the field soon. Miles added that Logan should be good to go against Texas.
Following Berryhill and Logan’s collision, freshman offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue got banged up by the Texas Tech defense. Cabeldue returned to play after his injury, but it revealed some concerns among the O-line if Cabeldue wouldn’t have been able to return to action.
“We do not want to see a number of guys injured at the offensive line,” Miles said. “Obviously, Cabeldue is our right tackle. The starting five are pretty sound, but once you get beyond them we’re looking to mend.”
Kansas football will host Texas in its final game of the season at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.