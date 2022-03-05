In his 19 years as the head coach of Kansas basketball, Bill Self had never dealt with a senior class larger than five, until 2022.
The class hails a plethora of stories and journeys: two four-year seniors in guard Ochai Agbaji and forward David McCormack, two super-seniors, who’ve been with the program for their entire collegiate careers in guard Chris Teahan and forward Mitch Lightfoot, and two super-senior guards in Remy Martin and Jalen Coleman-Lands, who transferred to play one year with the Jayhawks.
“It's a great group. We've got two newbies in Jalen and Remy, and of course, four mainstays,” Self said of his seniors. “It’s hard to think that David and Och[ai] are the babies of the group of the foursome, and then you have Chris and Mitch. It's a really good group.”
And the conclusion to the seniors’ Allen Fieldhouse career couldn’t have been much more exciting. Kansas defeated the Texas Longhorns in a 70-63 overtime thriller to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title, and led by McCormack who put in a 22 point and 10 rebound performance, while going 10-for-10 from the free throw stripe.
Although McCormack said that no concrete decisions had been made about whether he would return for his extra year of eligibility, his performance stood up to as if he would be playing his final game in Allen Fieldhouse.
“I can't even put it into words. It's honestly just a great feeling,” McCormack said. “It makes it that much more special to know it wasn't a blowout win, but that we really fought for this win. It shows how much everybody cares and how much everybody invests within the program and for the tradition and legacy.”
While McCormack stole the spotlight from other seniors, the others were not overlooked during their post-game speeches.
As Self introduced every senior, he had particularly kind words for Lightfoot, who holds the record for most appearances in a Kansas uniform at 159 after his appearance on senior night.
"I don't know if Kansas has ever had one player that could cut their heart open and have more Jayhawks fly out of it than Mitch Lightfoot," Self said.
And after thanking his family, the coaches and numerous others, at the end of his senior speech, Lightfoot lastly paid tribute to the people that make Allen Fieldhouse one of the best atmospheres in college basketball.
“You guys [the fans] make this place what it is. Without you guys, it wouldn’t be Kansas.”
Despite playing one of his poorer games of the season for his final game in Allen Fieldhouse, only scoring eight points while shooting 1-for-11 from the field, Self emphatically introduced Agbaji as a player who would not only win Big 12 Player of the Year, but would have his number hang in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse.
And during his speech, Agbaji had a direct message for his coach of four years.
"I feel honored every single day to walk into practice and be coached by you."
In this season’s final stat totals for the seniors, Agbaji led the team and Big 12 with 19.8 points per game, McCormack tallied 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, Martin averaged 7.1 points, Lightfoot at 4.5 points, Coleman-Lands at 4.1 points and finally Teahan at only 0.7 points per game.