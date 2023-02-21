Kansas basketball defeated the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night by a final score of 63-58.
This win gives the Jayhawks their 23rd win of the season and their 11th in conference play. With the calendar approaching the month of March rapidly, looking at the Big 12 Conference standings is ever important.
The upper echelon
Kansas currently sits in first place in the Big 12 with a conference record of 11-4. Right behind them is the Texas Longhorns, who have a conference record of 10-4. In third place is the Baylor Bears, who, after losing to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, sits with a record of 9-5.
Those three teams complete the top three of the Big 12 standings and are the only three teams that are still contending for the Big 12 title.
What’s next?
Kansas does not play again until Saturday when they will play West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse. Texas plays Tuesday night and will host the Iowa State Cyclones, and can tie Kansas for first place with a win. With a loss, Texas will move a full game back from Kansas.
Baylor, however, will make the trip to Kansas State to take on the Wildcats Tuesday in what is a must-win game for the Bears to stay in the race to win the Big 12.
Super Saturday:
Saturday will be the biggest determining factor in the Big 12 race as to who will have the edge going into the final week of the regular season.
Baylor will host a tough game against Texas, whereas Kansas will take on the eighth place West Virginia Mountaineers, where Kansas will need a win to maintain first place in the conference.
From the Kansas perspective:
Kansas head coach Bill Self agreed that the Monday night win over TCU was a big one, but there is still a lot of work to do.
“We haven’t done jack yet,” Self said.
Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson knows that Kansas is in the driver's seat in regard to the conference race.
“We control our own destiny. Taking it one game at a time and understanding that it’s a long way from being over,” Wilson said.
The Jayhawks’ journey to a conference title resumes on Saturday at 3 p.m. when they host West Virginia on ESPN.