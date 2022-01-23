On Friday, Bill Self Sr., the father of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, died at 82.
With the exception of the Jayhawks’ matchup in Norman, Oklahoma, Self took time away from the team after facing West Virginia to be with his father before his passing. But even Self’s dad wasn’t a proponent of his son spending that much time away from his players amid the conference season.
“You won't have your team ready,” Bill Self Sr. said in his final days.
Self Sr. always wanted to get the job done no matter what, and stamped the mantra: “don’t worry about the mules, just load the wagon.” And that was coach Self’s mentality on Saturday.
“The best way we can bring him [Bill Self Sr.] honor is to do our job today,” Self said pregame.
“After he passed yesterday morning early, we decided it would be best if I came up here because that was what he would want me to do,” Self said postgame. “He would want me to do my job.”
Kansas may have been mentally prepared entering Saturday’s rivalry game, but Kansas State dominated the Jayhawks from the beginning. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack shouldered the first half scoring load, while junior guard Markquis Nowell orchestrated K-State’s offense by being able to split ball screen pressure.
Self said postgame that he wanted his bigs to stay level and trap at times, but K-State’s guards were able to split Kansas’ defenders, which created numerous scoring opportunities for the Wildcats.
“And as good as [Nijel] Pack was, let’s not get it twisted, [Markquis] Nowell was the one that made all the plays off the ball screens to make it easier for everybody else,” Self said. “Those two guards were just better than anybody we had in the first half.”
After combining for 33 of K-State's 50 first half points, Kansas needed to make a defensive adjustment on Pack first and foremost, but also on Nowell and the ball screen defense. The answer: redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
“It was kinda like we narrowed our choices down to one, and then he [Harris] said, ‘Ok I’ll take him’. That kid was so good today. He did a good job on him [Pack] in the second half,” Self said of the halftime conversation of who would guard Pack in the second half.
Additionally, the Jayhawks threw a triangle and two defense that the ‘Cats seemingly never figured out. And with senior guard Ochai Agbaji on his game with 29 points – 16 of which came in the second half – K-State could not stop Kansas down the stretch.
“We may have had the best wing in America today,” Self said after saying Pack played like a First-Team All-American with his 35-point performance.
After Kansas stormed back from a 16-point halftime deficit and outlasted K-State 78-75, Self displayed some emotion as he walked back into the Jayhawks’ locker room. When the celebration concluded, he told his team this:
“You guys know this. This one meant something to me,” Self said.
Kansas returns home to seek another conference win against No. 18 Texas Tech on Monday at 8 p.m.