As Kansas men’s basketball begins its 2022-23 season, the Jayhawks will attempt to complete one of the biggest challenges in sports: winning the NCAA men’s basketball tournament twice in a row.
Known for its constant chaos and jaw-dropping upsets, winning an NCAA men’s basketball title is already considered a difficult endeavor, but conquering the March Madness gauntlet back-to-back is one of the rarest feats in college basketball.
Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only two programs have won back-to-back titles. Led by legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke Blue Devils won both the 1991 and 1992 titles. Later, arguably the best college basketball starting five of all time led the Florida Gators to both the 2006 and 2007 titles.
So, as the Jayhawks set out on their own title defense, what can they learn from these two legendary programs?
Coaching Consistency
Duke had Mike Kryzekwski, and Florida had Billy Donovan. Both are legends of the sport, with Krzyzewski retiring at Duke after winning five titles with the Blue Devils and Donovan now coaching in the NBA.
Kansas, though, has a legend of their own on the sideline.
Bill Self’s accolades speak for themselves: two national titles and a ridiculous amount of conference titles. He will go down as one of the greatest to ever coach.
But, the Jayhawks need him there.
Self missed the first four games of the season due to sanctions imposed by Kansas, and although possible further sanctions aren’t expected until after the season, Self’s presence will be necessary to develop a new team into a championship contender.
Many times, fans have watched Self take teams and elevate them beyond what anyone expected. His consistency on the sideline will be key.
Arguably his most important job this year will be blending a mix of returning starters, freshmen, returners that will see the court more this year and transfers.
If Self can work his magic and make a new team mesh well, it will get the Jayhawks on the right path for their second title in as many years.
Returners stepping up
Both the Duke and Florida teams that won back-to-back titles had one luxury that Kansas will not: the core of the team returning.
Playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Duke took 1991 players Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and Thomas Hill, who won All-ACC awards that year and turned them into superstars.
The following year, all three returned, and Laettner went on to win almost every player of the year award available. Hurley and Hill once again found themselves among the ACC’s best.
For Florida, a similar story went down in college basketball history. After winning the school’s first men’s basketball national title in 2006, Florida’s entire starting five returned the next year.
Al Horford, Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer, Lee Humphrey and Taurean Green, a lineup full of superstars and future professionals, all came back to help lead Florida to the top of the college basketball world again in 2007
But as Kansas sets out for their fifth NCAA men’s basketball title, they won’t have that luxury. The team’s leading producers in almost every facet of the game departed for the NBA last summer.
Ochai Agbagi, Big 12 Player of the Year and NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player, opted to head to the pros alongside teammate Christian Braun. David McCormack, the Jayhawk’s staple center, whose hook shot against North Carolina to win last year’s title has gone down in Kansas history, also does not return for the Jayhawks.
But it’s not all gloom and goodbye for Kansas.
Junior point guard Dajuan Harris and junior forward Jalen Wilson will return to the Jayhawks after playing key roles in last year’s title.
But this year, they will have to step up tremendously.
Because Kansas doesn’t have the all-star returning class that Duke and Florida did, they will have to create it, and that starts with Harris and Wilson turning into team leaders and superstars.
They’ve both shown flashes of potential as leaders, defenders and scorers, but without them stepping up to take control of a young and new Kansas team, the Jayhawks most likely won't have what it takes to conquer March Madness once again.
Newcomers getting involved quickly
During last year’s championship run, senior guard Remy Martin burst onto the scene during the Jayhawks’ tournament run, turning into the scorer and playmaker Kansas was waiting for after he sat out or underperformed most of the regular season.
This year, the Jayhawks won’t have the luxury of waiting for their newcomers to produce.
Without the kind of returning depth that Duke and Florida brought to their back-to-back title runs, Kansas will need their prominent newcomers to step into big-time roles and mesh with returners as soon as possible.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick showed flashes of his talent in Kansas’ exhibition against Pittsburg State, scoring 20 points. That will need to continue all season for Kansas to reach the top of college basketball again.
Also crucial to the Jayhawks is senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., a transfer from Texas Tech. At Texas Tech, he averaged 10 points per game and was known for his stalwart defense.
Although Kansas will have to find a different formula than Duke and Florida if they are to win their second NCAA title in a row, the Jayhawks will certainly still be a contender late into this season.
Winning a March Madness title is never a formula. To survive the six rounds of basketball, you need just about everything to go your way. And, of course, a little bit of luck.
For the superstitious Jayhawk fans, there is one good piece of news.
Between Duke’s back-to-back titles in the ‘90s and Florida’s titles in the 2000s, there were 13 tournaments with no back-to-backs.
The number of tournaments with no repeats between Florida’s back-to-back titles and Kansas’ championship last year?
13.