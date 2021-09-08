Kansas head coach Lance Leipold capped off his Kansas coaching debut with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota Friday night.
However, he would be the first to admit the program has plenty of room to improve despite bringing KU its first win since Oct. 26, 2019.
“If it was one easy thing to clean up, you’d make the adjustment and go,” Leipold said in a press conference Monday. “There are multiple things that need to be corrected and cleaned up, and we expect that to happen because it’s a work in progress with what we’re doing.”
Redshirt junior transfer quarterback Jason Bean threw for 163 yards and tallied 54 yards on the ground, accounting for most of Kansas’ 245 total yards of offense. Despite Bean’s post-game statistics, KU’s offense got off to a slow start in both the pass and run games, punting on six of their first seven drives in just the first half.
Leipold noted that the Jayhawks have a lot to work on offensively before facing Coastal Carolina this Friday. The team looks to develop better blocking on the offensive line and at the tight end position to help establish a more productive run game.
He was impressed with Bean’s abilities as a ball carrier against South Dakota, but incorporating junior running back Velton Gardner more opens the door to a wider variety of offensive plays.
“I’m going to try to flip a different mindset and, like I said, try to push things forward in a confident way,” Leipold said when asked about the team’s practice plan following its first game.
Confidence is a driving force for coach Leipold -- and it will be one of the main focuses for the Jayhawks in practice this week. Super-senior defensive end Kyron Johnson’s seven tackles and junior safety Kenny Logan Jr.’s 83-yard kick return highlight solid defensive and special teams performances that Leipold plans to build upon.
Raising the offense’s confidence and keeping the defensive momentum rolling are key for KU’s upcoming matchup with No. 17 Coastal Carolina. Though the Jayhawks know they have to work on some things after their season-opener, coach Leipold was nothing but optimistic about the team’s performance.
“The fact is that this team came from behind when it had to,” he said. “We found a way to win a football game.”
Leipold ended Monday saying he is excited for the next challenge in facing a top-25 team and the opportunity to compete on national television.
Kansas plays Coastal Carolina Friday, Sep. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.