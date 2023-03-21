Kansas men’s basketball fell short in its second-round matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks by a final score of 72-71. This loss concludes the season for the Jayhawks, and before Jayhawk nation turns the page, it’s important to know what happened that could have led to the loss. After all, learning from mistakes is what makes programs great in the long run. Here are the four main factors that ultimately led to the downfall of the crimson and blue for 2023.
The Madness
As fun as the month of March was for Kansas basketball fans last year, this run was as sour as ever. No. 1 seeds carry huge reputations in March, as they have the biggest targets painted on their backs. The Jayhawks, being a No. 1 seed in back-to-back years and possessing the brand that they do, provide motivation for hungrier teams to knock them out.
The defending national champion had failed to make the Sweet 16 in each of the last seven tournaments, as you have to flash back to 2016 when the Duke Blue Devils made the Sweet 16 after winning it all the year prior.
In March, anything can happen. Nothing is guaranteed, as even No. 1 seeds lose in the first round, with Purdue this year and Virginia in 2018 as prime examples. In the tournament, every team’s season is just 40 minutes long, opening the door for any team to underperform.
Arkansas was just as talented.
The Razorbacks are a tall and athletic team guided by several names that will be in the NBA rather soon. Players such as freshmen Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black lead this team, along with veterans such as Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis.
As is tradition, Kansas boasted a team with many highly touted recruits with a mix of freshmen such as Gradey Dick and Ernest Udeh and veterans such as Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris. When it comes to talent, this did not seem like anywhere close to the most talented team in the Bill Self era.
Arkansas was a hot team who had not played well throughout the regular season. With the amount of talent that the Razorbacks possessed, it’s not hard to see them winning games like the one against Kansas throughout the rest of the tournament.
Davonte Davis
It’s always hard to narrow down an entire game to one player, but after scoring just four points in the first half of Saturday’s contest, Davonte Davis came out on a mission in the second half. Davis went 7-9 from the floor in the second frame while knocking down one three and six free throws. Davis scored 21 points in the second half, the most given up by Kansas to a player in a half all season.
Davonte Davis had a game that he and Razorback fans will remember forever and has etched his name in Jayhawk fans’ heads for quite some time.
Bill Self
Bill Self has been the head coach of the Jayhawks since 2003, and in that time, Self has guided Kansas to the Final Four four times and won two national championships in the process. This time around in the postseason, Kansas was without its legendary coach, and it showed on the court.
Kansas turned the ball over 12 times and recorded 23 fouls, including a technical foul on redshirt senior Jalen Wilson. Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris was also no exception to mental lapses, as he was called for a 10-second violation in the second half. Kansas looked out of sorts at times, where some offensive sets didn’t work the way the team wanted them to. The team forced bad shots down the stretch and only put up 22 shots in the second half.
Kansas clearly needed its decorated head coach, and many Jayhawk fans will point to the fact that Self was not by the bench as one of the main factors of the loss. Many will wonder if the game would have gone the other way had Self been coaching.
Whether Kansas fans are still bitter about the March 18 loss or are ready to look toward the new recruits filing in for next season, it’s always interesting to look back at what went wrong in a disappointing and significant loss.