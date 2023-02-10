Preseason sports books had Kansas men’s basketball down amongst the favorites to win a national title for the 2022-23 season and accomplish the rare repeat, but to come close, a Goliath stands in the Jayhawks’ way: the Big 12 Conference.
Kansas is coming off its 88-80 win against conference rival Texas, with Texas head coach Rodney Terry opening up his postgame press conference following the contest with a simple statement: “Just another night in the Big 12.”
The win moves the Jayhawks to 7-4 in conference play, but their record won’t tell you just how close most of these games have been. Seven of these conference matchups have ended in single-digit margins, with Kansas coming out victorious in five. The two losses in the mix came from the overtime thriller against Kansas State and the Jayhawks’ road trip to Waco to face Baylor.
The other two Kansas conference losses were downright ugly for the Jayhawks, coming at the hands of TCU, 83-60, and most recently, Iowa State, 68-53.
The one common notion that has come out of conference play? The Big 12 is the toughest conference in college basketball.
Heading into Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma, five other conference foes join the Jayhawks in the top 20 spots of the AP Top 25, along with Texas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Baylor and TCU, with Oklahoma State waiting in the wings with the same conference record as TCU, 6-5.
Outside of just the Top 25, the Big 12 standings, on its own shape, show just how good the conference has been:
Team
Big 12 Record
Overall Record
Texas
8-3
19-5
Kansas
7-4
19-5
Kansas State
7-4
19-5
Baylor
7-4
18-6
Iowa State
7-4
16-7
Oklahoma State
6-5
15-9
TCU
6-5
17-7
West Virginia
4-7
15-9
Oklahoma
2-9
12-12
Texas Tech
1-10
12-12
As it stands, four teams are well within arm's reach of the first place spot in the conference at just one game out, but with seven games left on the schedule, you can’t count out Oklahoma State or TCU either.
The most recent Bracketology update by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi includes eight Big 12 teams earning NCAA Tournament bids, even further proving the depth and contention possibilities for a majority of the conference.
On the Kansas side, head coach Bill Self didn’t necessarily view the Texas game as a “must-win,” but it comes pretty close in the grand scheme of the conference standings.
“I don’t think that I look at it like that. It was as close to a must-win as you can have this early in the season to win the league,” Self said. “You go down three games with seven left, you’d have to win out, probably, and you’d have to get a lot of help from others. We still have as hard a schedule as anybody, but at least we can control our own destiny that if we play well, we’ll have a shot… There’s still so much ball left to be played in this league.”
Three straight conference losses plagued the Jayhawks after a 5-0 run to start conference play, but the Big 12’s depth is an overall testament to how difficult the road has been for Kansas.
“Here we are, we played really poor ball over the past two, three weeks for the most part, and you look up, and we’re tied for the poorest we’ve ever started the league in the 20 years [Self’s] been here, and you’re ranked ninth in the country,” Self added. “That just goes to show you how good this league is.”
As the conference race continues to come down to the wire, Kansas now looks to continue closing the gap on Texas on Saturday with a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to battle the Oklahoma Sooners. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. on CBS.