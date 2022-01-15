If you thought Kansas men’s basketball was in trouble without the presence of super-senior guard Remy Martin – think again.
A coming out party probably wouldn't be the best way to describe the efforts of redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson and senior forward David McCormack, but what was put on display Saturday in the 85-59 victory against West Virginia showed Jayhawk nation that the team can survive without Martin.
It’s no lie that Kansas plays faster with the transfer guard on the floor, especially with the individual success he brought from Arizona State. But when the pieces click like they did versus the Mountaineers – it’s not doomsday without him.
“I know there are a lot of opinions out there but I know a [expletive] lot more than all the opinions out there about it,” Self said. “He [Martin] wants to be out there. We want him back. It’s day to day.”
Martin injured his knee back on Dec. 29 against Nevada after he drove and fell into the lane. Since then he’s been day-to-day, but has remained active in practice, most notably on Friday.
Wilson tied his career-high in points with 23 and McCormack registered his third double-double of the season. Saturday’s game marked the first time all season that the duo have both scored in double figures.
“Yeah, they're both great,” Self said. “Jalen was fabulous in just about every area. And then you know, David had probably as dominant a game as he's played this year, he was great. Ten offensive rebounds… [the] team only gets 14 He gets 10 of them. So yeah, they were both terrific.”
On top of the off-ball movement and inside post play that Wilson and McCormack showcased, Kansas’ guard play was noted too. Sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu who is the team’s fourth point guard behind Martin, redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. and freshman Bobby Pettiford produced some positive minutes off the bench.
In 12 minutes, he went 0-5 from the floor, but distributed four assists and provided the Jayhawks with opportunities to run in transition, thanks in part to his pure speed.
“He got us four assists and I thought played with some personality and some athleticism,” Self said of Yesufu. “I can't believe he didn't try to dunk on the dude and you know if he blocks it he blocks it, but instead he tried he made a bad pass, but we can correct some of those things. But I thought he did a nice job today.”
Kansas plays Oklahoma in Norman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.