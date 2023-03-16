Kansas basketball knocked the Howard Bison out of the NCAA Tournament Thursday afternoon in blowout fashion, winning 96-68.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson was the game’s leading scorer as he poured in 20-points while recording a double-double, where he pulled down seven rebounds in the win.
Wilson mentioned that the team would need to come out and be prepared for their next opponent, which will be the Arkansas Razorbacks
“We got to be ready and prepared, they [Howard] came out really strong in the first half, and they played at a good pace," Wilson said. "We need to come out more prepared, locked in, and focused for this next team."
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris also mentioned things that the team needs to improve upon heading into Saturday, mainly stressing the defensive end of the ball.
“We just got to work and get better on defense,” Harris said.
Acting head coach of the team Norm Roberts said it was a great game, but there are some takeaways heading into the second round.
“I would take that we got to get back in transition, we got to do a better job sorting in transition, I would take that we have to rebound the ball better,” Roberts said.
Other Jayhawks such as senior forward Kevin McCullar, are just happy for the chance to keep playing in this year’s tournament.
“We are really just blessed that we get to stay another day and get to compete,” McCullar said.
Kansas will take on the eighth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday with the time currently to be determined.