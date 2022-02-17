Throughout the storied history of Kansas and Missouri, there have been multiple conference shifts, but one thing that has remained true is the deep-rooted rivalry between these two universities.
Starting in 1891, the disdain stemmed from the violent civil confrontations that occurred immediately after the signing of the Kansas-Nebraska Act in 1854. During the 1850s, Missouri – then a slave state – attempted to steer Kansas from a free state to a slave state.
When the Civil War began, the acts escalated to a state of guerilla warfare. In the first year of the war, six Missouri towns were burned by groups of Kansans called “Jayhawkers.” This led to a retaliatory raid on Lawrence, Kansas, two years later and fueled the fire of the Border Showdown.
Along with the Jayhawks, Missouri adopted its mascot from this period. Tigers were a home guard that protected Columbia, where the institution is located, from guerilla attacks by Jayhawkers.
The schools were both in the Big Eight Conference from 1907 to 2012. Missouri then left the conference to join the fabled Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Over the years, the Border Showdown has turned into one of the bitter rivalries in college athletics. In the earlier stages of the rivalry, Civil War veterans stood on the sidelines of each football game across from each other, just like on the battlefield.
Coaches were also deeply indulged in the spirit of the competition. Former Tiger basketball coach Norm Stewart had his players stay in Kansas City, Missouri, before playing Kansas in Lawrence so they wouldn’t spend any money in Kansas.
The showdown has had many memorable contests throughout its illustrious history, including an 87-86 thriller in Allen Fieldhouse in 2012. Kansas leads the all-time men’s basketball series 173-96, while Mizzou leads in the football department 57-54-9.
In recent history, Kansas hockey has seized all opportunities and won its last three games against Missouri. Starting Friday, two new chapters will be written in this bitter and historic rivalry.
The Jayhawks certainly have more experience this season, as Mizzou has only played 15 games compared to Kansas’ 23.
The Jayhawks took a slide in Fayetteville, dropping both their games to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The recent two-game skid included losses of 11-2 and 6-2. Kansas looks to halt this run by taking both upcoming games from the Tigers.
Senior forward Steven Siavelis is primed to keep his strong campaign going, as he leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 28 points. Freshman defenseman Caleb Dusseau also looks to keep his stellar rookie year on track as he enters the series with 13 points.
The first half of the Border Showdown takes place at Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City, MO, on Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. The second half will be at Kansas City Ice Center and Pavilion on March 4 at 7:30 p.m.