In a blink of an eye, the Kansas men’s basketball season ended Monday night.
What seemed like a blur was not only the worst loss in NCAA Tournament history for KU, but only one Jayhawk was able to make a substantial impact: senior guard Marcus Garrett.
Now, with the season over, here’s a look at three things we have learned about the team.
Garrett may have played his final minute as a Kansas Jayhawk
Garrett was emotional after the USC game, tearing up on the bench and putting his jersey over his face. In the post-game press conference, Garrett was noticeably upset and spoke softly. He also commented on what it’s been like at KU.
“It's been incredible. Especially Coach Self, he gave me the opportunity. He changed my life," Garrett said. “I'm actually going to be the first person in my family to graduate in May. I really appreciate what him and the coaching staff have done for me and my family over these past four years."
"The way he taught me how to be a man really. Coming from where I come from, you really don't know a lot about being a man, things outside of basketball,” Garrett continued. “But Coach Self taught me everything.”
In four seasons at Kansas, Garrett has many accolades, including the 2019-2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. He also finished with just under 1000 points for his career.
“I'm disappointed for Marcus. I thought he competed, tried his butt off,” coach Bill Self said after the loss to USC. “If this is his last game, I know he's got some decisions to make, a decision to make, I'm really proud to have been his coach. Certainly I totally appreciate his abilities, what he gets out of himself each and every day.”
COVID-19 hit at the wrong time
Now, it's not an excuse, but this team really was hitting its stride to end the regular season — and having two key players in David McCormack and Jalen Wilson out due to COVID-19 — certainly didn’t help the Jayhawks.
“I think for a lot of teams out there it's been a hard year,” Self said. “I really thought we were peaking at the right time going into the postseason. Then, of course, we've had the COVID bug that hit us. But that's not an excuse.”
Self also mentioned that this year’s team had a very small margin of error, probably less than any team he has coached.
“When we play in a way where the ball stuck or we became one-on-one players or whatnot, didn't really play together, help each other, we became very average or even poor like we were tonight,” Self said.
McCormack returned against Eastern Washington and provided Kansas with a surprisingly high 25 minutes and 22 points on Saturday, but disappeared against USC on Monday night.
Wilson played just eight minutes in his return against USC and was not a factor, picking up two fouls in his first two minutes entering the game. It would have been helpful to have Wilson’s rebounding and shooting going up against the Mobley brothers.
“This team down a starter, down a couple of starters, even if guys are actually playing in the game but don't have rhythm and certainly hadn't practiced, those sorts of things, that puts us in a situation where our margin of error is even smaller,” Self said.
Self did say that he was proud of his team for making it to the round of 32, but he isn’t happy with the way Kansas performed against USC.
“To me, Kansas deserves better,” Self said. “Certainly we didn't perform.”
Kansas will likely be the consensus No. 1 team to start next year
Besides Garrett, Kansas may be returning its entire team for next year. Junior guard Ochai Agbaji could possibly go to the NBA Draft, but I see him staying for another year.
If Agbaji stays, McCormack, Braun and Wilson will be back — which means four potential returning starters for KU. Key bench players and freshman guards Dajuan Harris and Bryce Thompson will be back.
Of course, we also already know Mitch Lightfoot and Chris Teahan will return for year five, and everyone else on the roster should be back as well.
Kansas also has some help coming in via recruiting. Four-star power forward Zachary Clemence can give Kansas some extra depth in the post and is currently ranked No. 31 nationally by ESPN. The Jayhawks are also adding the No. 45 ranked player in the 2021 class in KJ Adams and have a commitment from the No. 1 junior college player Syndey Curry.
Self said, after the USC game, that recruiting is the best to address some of the holes in the team heading into next year.
"You can address it through recruiting. You can address it through player development,” Self said. “For us to be a team that really has a chance to be a national contender, I mean, we need to get a little bit more athletic. We need to get a little longer and bigger, those sorts of things.”
What is already a loaded pool of talent is getting even better next year, and Kansas' depth will certainly not be an issue. With that being said, the Jayhawks will likely be regarded as one of the best teams heading into 2021-22 season.