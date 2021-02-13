It wasn’t the best offensive showing for Kansas men’s basketball Saturday.
But after forcing 22 turnovers in an impressive 64-50 road win over Iowa State, KU has extended its winning streak to three games.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in the postgame conference that he sees players taking more pride in defense.
“I thought we guarded Oklahoma State well. Cade [Cunningham] got off their late, but I thought we defended them pretty well for 40 minutes and the last two games we’ve defended well,” Self said. “So, I think we are. Hopefully, the guys are buying into who we need to be.
Senior guard and 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Garrett was a major catalyst for the Jayhawks’ defensive success, finishing with a game-high five steals in the win.
Garrett finished the game with four points on 1-for-4 shooting with three rebounds, five assists and two turnovers.
“I would say it’s been good, it’s been really good,” Wilson said of Kansas’ defense. “Us, having that long stretch of struggling on defense, in transition, we’ve gotten away from that and really focused on coming to the game, not focused on scoring offense, just focused on making teams play bad."
Self noted Kansas’ changes in ball screen coverage from about a month ago as a factor in the Jayhawks’ improved defense.
“I think we’ve gotten better at [ball screen coverage],” Self said. “There was one time today that I believe that they got off a good look in the corner off a skip pass, but our bigs are doing a better job. I think our rotations are getting better and the guys are starting to understand."
Garrett made an important steal with seconds remaining in the first half, but was unable to get the shot off as time expired.
“It was a great play,” redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson said. “They didn’t expect him to be there. I thought they were going to counter, but those little plays like that got us back into the game with energy.”
Wilson had perhaps Kansas’ biggest impact on the offensive end, scoring a game-high 22 points on 7-15 shooting, including a 4-for-8 clip from three-point range. He also added 10 rebounds and four assists in the win.
“When we get stops, that gives us energy,” Wilson said postgame. “I think that’s what we’ve been bringing a lot lately.”
After Kansas’ 97-64 win over the Cyclones Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse, KU struggled to find the same offensive success this time around.
With the win, Kansas improves to 15-7 on the season, including 9-5 in conference play.
Kansas will travel to Kansas State for its next game on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.